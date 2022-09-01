DecisionHealth's Advanced Specialty Coding, Compliance, and Reimbursement Symposium and Billing and Compliance Summit events return to Dallas, Texas, December 5–7, 2022

DecisionHealth's Advanced Specialty Coding, Compliance, and Reimbursement Symposium provides specialty-specific code training with three tracks focused on orthopedic, anesthesia, and pain. The Billing and Compliance Summit provides best practices and proven strategies for building a billing and compliance program designed specifically for medical practices.

DecisionHealth, an HCPro brand, returns to the Sheraton Dallas Hotel December 5–7, 2022, for two co-located conferences. The Advanced Specialty Coding, Compliance, and Reimbursement Symposium provides specialty-specific code training with three tracks focused on orthopedic, anesthesia, and pain. The Billing and Compliance Summit provides best practices and proven strategies for building a billing and compliance program designed specifically for medical practices.

"I always enjoy the in-person training and I always come back with something I didn't know or confirmation of what I have been doing. I appreciate all the speakers at this conference," says Cathryn L. Montanaro, ACS-AN at Anesthesia Associates of Rochester, P.C.

Both conferences share a keynote presentation from Scott R. Grubman, JD, partner with the law firm of Chilivis Grubman and former assistant U.S. attorney with the Department of Justice (DOJ), titled "Compliance in Context: Top Trends and Targets for Medical Practices." This presentation provides a wide-lens view of federal compliance trends, recapping the big stories from 2022 and highlighting the areas that regulators will be focused on in 2023.

Attendees get informative educational sessions on 2023 code updates and answers to their pressing coding, billing, and compliance questions from industry experts, as well as ample networking breaks to connect with others who share their passion. Additional details pertinent to each conference are highlighted below.

Session spotlights from the Advanced Specialty Coding, Compliance, and Reimbursement Symposium preconference tracks on December 5 include:



Anesthesia: "Overcome the Challenges of Coding Anesthesia for Interventional Radiology"

Orthopedic: "Spine Surgery Coding Solutions"

Pain: "Understand Your Fraud Risk: Lessons Learned from Recent Enforcement Actions"

The main conference December 6–7 provides tips and tools on coding and billing, improving documentation, and reducing audit risk, plus a first look at:

New E/M office visit and facility rule changes,

2023 CPT® codes that will impact the way you report services and get paid, and

Updated ICD-10 diagnosis codes for 2023 and how to navigate them.

As a bonus offering, all main conference attendees will be automatically registered for a complimentary specialty coding virtual event that corresponds to the track of their choice.

To register, visit https://www.codingbooks.com/specialty-coding.

Billing and Compliance Summit attendees will gain practice management strategies on how to stay in compliance, manage audits and denials, and secure proper payment with sessions that provide:

An in-depth look at the 2023 physician fee schedule, including updates to Medicare payment policies.

Revenue cycle tune-up to stop cash leaks and decrease costly denials.

The do's and don'ts of audits and how to streamline the process.

Tips for successful billing: Master incident-to and split (or shared) visits.

Reporting quality using CPT II, HCPCS II, and ICD-10-CM coding.

And more!

There is also a preconference opportunity dedicated to E/M office visit and facility rule changes for 2023 covering everything from office visits to patient encounters and modifiers.

To register, visit https://www.codingbooks.com/billing-compliance-summit.

Early-bird pricing for both conferences expires on September 12, 2022. If you have any questions, contact Customer Service at 1-855-225-5341 or HCEvents@hcpro.com.

Regarding COVID-19 safety, we provide updates on each of our event websites on the latest guidelines and advisements for meetings as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as state and local mandates.

###

About DecisionHealth

DecisionHealth, an HCPro brand, is the industry's leading source for home health agencies and medical practice facilities to receive the latest news, analysis, and regulatory guidance on Medicare coding and reimbursement, benchmarks, payments, and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance through its flagship publications, as well as a wide selection of coding books, educational events, and online tools. Visit http://www.decisionhealth.com.

About HCPro

For over 34 years, HCPro, a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit http://www.hcpro.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/decisionhealth_s_advanced_specialty_coding_compliance_and_reimbursement_symposium_and_billing_and_compliance_summit_events_return_to_dallas_texas_december_5_7_2022/prweb18874493.htm