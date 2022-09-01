New Report from Virtual Vocations Names Top 20 Work From Anywhere Jobs

One of the web's leading all-remote job boards is breaking down the top 20 work from anywhere jobs for professionals seeking greater flexibility at work.

A new report from Virtual Vocations reveals the top 20 work from anywhere jobs for 2022 and puts the spotlight on remote-enabled companies actively hiring for those roles.

Founded in 2007, Virtual Vocations is a family-owned, 100% virtual company that has worked to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings from expert-vetted employers for the last 15 years.

In its latest report, published Monday, the all-remote job board cites internal data from Q1 and Q2 2022 to outline 20 high-paying job titles that offer professionals the chance to work 100% remotely—whether that's from their home office or elsewhere across the globe.

The report also breaks down the top skills needed to be successful working remotely in these roles and shares average base salary statistics as reported by PayScale.

According to Virtual Vocations CEO and co-founder Laura Spawn, the list is "a key resource for anyone searching for professional flexibility this year and beyond."

"It's important for us, as a 100% virtual business that not only connects millions of remote jobseekers to quality, human-screened job postings but also tracks remote work data and trends, to provide workers with quality resources for their remote job searches," Spawn said. "The 20 fully remote jobs outlined in our report will allow workers the ease of working from any location that suits their lifestyle."

Spawn also noted that the jobs on the list "average more than $68,000 per year in annual salary—a full $10,000 higher than the national average U.S. nonfarm wages for July 2022."

According to Virtual Vocations, the top 10 work from anywhere jobs for 2022 are as follows:

1. Software Engineer

2. Marketing Manager

3. Telehealth Associate

4. Sales Development Manager

5. Candidate Recruiter

6. Bookkeeper

7. Implementation Manager

8. Customer Support Specialist

9. Software Product Manager

10. Technical Project Manager

To view Virtual Vocations' full list of top 20 work from anywhere jobs for 2022 and learn more about current remote job openings, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/work-from-anywhere-jobs-2022/

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive e-courses and downloadable content, and resumé writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Kimberly Back

kim(at)virtualvocations(dot)com

VirtualVocations.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_report_from_virtual_vocations_names_top_20_work_from_anywhere_jobs/prweb18874865.htm