HYTE Celebrates Its First Business Anniversary

HYTE, the new PC components, peripherals, and lifestyle brand of iBUYPOWER, celebrates its first business anniversary. With a wide array of cutting-edge products available on the market, HYTE has continued to explore its mission of enabling users to experience play through the production of DIY PC components.

The first introduction of HYTE as a brand, and its first product, came on September 1, 2021 with the launch of the Revolt 3. The small form factor (SFF) case was designed as a nod to the days of LAN parties by enabling the user to easily travel with their system using the incorporated pop-up handle located on the top of the case. Following the Revolt 3 was the stunningly designed Y60 featuring three tempered glass panels providing an unobstructed view of the internal components and exclusively enabling vertical graphics card (GPU) mounting.

"It's been an incredible year," said Jeffrey Cheng, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at HYTE. "I want to thank everyone for supporting us through. We've seen a huge success in our product portfolio and will continue to produce products that make a direct impact on our industry."

HYTE has since expanded its product availability to over 20 countries including, but not limited to, Germany, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Australia, with plans for continued growth in the years to come. Its product categories range from PC cases, case fans, a wireless headset, and vertical mounting PCIe riser cable.

In celebration of its one-year anniversary, HYTE will be hosting several giveaways on its social media channels as well as running select product promotions on its website. HYTE will also be celebrating live, online, and in person from PAX West. HYTE and its sister brand, iBUYPOWER, will have several Y60 systems, including the newly released Element Hybrid, on display at the Intel® booth.

For more information on HYTE, please visit: https://hyte.com/

About HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.

HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

