Integrify Releases New Process Builder for Low-Code Automation Platform

New UI and features focus on scalability for complex business workflow orchestration.

Integrify, the low code, cloud-based platform that helps organizations digitally transform operations, has released a new, redesigned Process Builder. The release is a significant update to the Integrify platform's core tool, allowing users to orchestrate complex processes using visual, drag-and-drop tools and robust business logic.

"Our goal was to make the process of automating complex workflows even easier for customers," says CTO Rich Trusky. "The UI has been re-engineered to speed the development of even the most complex use cases, from Finance to HR to IT."

The update features a brand new, cleaner UI and several new features, including:



Foresight and Hindsight allow process administrators to see at a glance all the tasks impacted by the state of a selected task.

The ability to add notes and comments directly on the process canvas for collaborative building.

An Overview zoom that allows easy navigation around large, complex processes.

Additional and improved layout options for processes with many tasks.

According to VP of Technology Dan Jankowski, "Because our customers need to build automations for increasingly complex processes, sometimes involving hundreds of tasks and dozens of forms, we wanted to provide a better user experience and new tools with scale in mind." Jankowski added, "In addition to the visual changes and features, we've also re-engineered the back-end architecture for better performance and flexibility for future innovation." The new Process Builder is currently being rolled out to cloud customers.

About Integrify

Integrify is a low-code, cloud-based workflow automation platform that helps businesses automate processes, design dynamic forms, and create self-service portals. Integrify allows companies to bring together people, processes, and technology on a centralized, cloud-based platform. Founded in 2001, Integrify set out to help businesses quickly develop automated workflows using an intuitive, scalable automation platform. Integrify provides extreme flexibility with customization and integration, allowing organizations to improve service, efficiency, and compliance across all industries.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/9/prweb18869124.htm