Aprio Recognized by INSIDE Public Accounting as Top 100 Firm, Best of the Best, Fastest-Growing

The Atlanta-based CPA firm receives multiple accolades from outlet based off annual survey

Aprio, LLP, a nationally recognized business advisory and CPA firm, is proud to announce the firm has received multiple recognitions by INSIDE Public Accounting based on their 2022 annual Survey and Analysis of Firms. Aprio has maintained a place on the ‘Top 100 Firms' rankings since 1991, now ranked 35th, and received recognitions for being a fastest-growing firm, with revenue up 39 percent year over year and employee growth up 33 percent since 2019. The firm was additionally named in the Best of the Best rankings, which identifies the best-managed firms overall.

Aprio received recognition in five total categories.



A 2022 IPA 100 Firm

A 2022 IPA 100 Fastest-Growing Organic Growth Firm

A 2022 IPA 100 Fastest-Growing All Growth Firm

A 2022 IPA Best of the Best Firm

A 2022 IPA Best of the Best Fastest-Growing Firm

The INSIDE Public Accounting Top 500 Firms annually ranks the largest public accounting firms in the U.S. based on net revenues and creates ranks by analyzing the nearly 600 submissions received for the 2022 Survey and Analysis of Firms. This year marks the 32nd annual ranking of the largest accounting firms in the nation. The IPA Best of the Best list of public accounting firms is ranked on more than 50 metrics, identifying top performers within the profession that produce superior results while planning for long-term sustainability and growth, offering both clients and staff alike a successful future.

In addition to the recognition from INSIDE Public Accounting, Aprio ranked 35th on Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms list in the report from March 2022, and has been recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as a Pacesetter, which identifies private companies that have experienced a two-year growth of more than 50 percent and significant employee growth.

To learn more about Aprio, visit https://www.aprio.com/.

About Aprio:

Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 1,000 team members internationally. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com.

