Mickey, a Commodities Technology Startup, Joins Forces with MaterialsXchange to Create Industry's Leading Exchange for Lumber

Partnership to amplify and accelerate Mickey's growth and further diversify its business

Mickey, a technology startup that brings the trading of physical commodities online, today announced it has joined forces with MaterialsXchange (MX), a B2B eCommerce and digital marketplace that matches lumber buyers and sellers across the United States and Canada through its online platform. The proposed transaction will expand Mickey's footprint into commodity lumber verticals which includes OSB and other softwood products.

With today's announcement, Alex Rabens, Mickey's Co-founder and CEO announces leadership changes effective immediately.

Mike Wisnefski, Co-founder and CEO of MaterialsXchange will become president of Mickey Group. For more than 20 years, Wisnefski has brought innovation to the commodity lumber markets. In addition to co-founding MaterialsXchange, Wisnefski also founded STX Trading, a proprietary firm that specializes in lumber futures and options. Wisnefski partnered with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) group to launch the lumber futures contract on their digital Globex platform and held an executive position for Bloch Lumber.

Ashley Boeckholt, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of MaterialsXchange will continue in the role of Chief Revenue Officer at Mickey. In the role as MX's Chief Revenue Officer, Boeckholt oversaw sales, marketing, and business development. Prior to joining MaterialsXchange, he served as a Director at Koch Pulp & Paper Trading, where he helped grow the firm's risk management business through selling lumber swaps in the OTC market. Previously Boeckholt served in leadership roles at Sherwood Lumber and Bloch Lumber.

"Today is a momentous day for Mickey," said Alex Rabens, Mickey's Co-founder and CEO. "MaterialsXchange has spent the last few years developing an amazing front-end platform that has served the lumber industry well. Combining their experienced team and platform with our back-end technology, we have created a true, end-to-end solution for the lumber market – as well as other commodities in the long-term." Rabens continues, "our companies are complementary and together we will improve the supply chain for North American manufacturers, as well as help building product dealers and construction companies source the materials they need in a completely transparent and seamless transaction."

"Mickey and MaterialsXchange have closely aligned cultures with shared business values," said Mike Wisnefski, Co-founder and CEO of MaterialsXchange. "By joining forces with Mickey, we will continue to advance the goals of both companies – to make the buying and selling of lumber easy and accessible to everyone, everywhere – with seamless and secure transactions at the click of a button. Together, we will continue to improve our world-class platform that is becoming the industry's go-to channel for building products and market information with an eye on other commodities in the near future."

About MaterialsXchange

MaterialsXchange ("MX") is an electronic B2B exchange for buying and selling raw materials. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the company seeks to foster the evolution of commerce in commodity raw materials by implementing innovative technology that completes the digital supply chain. MX's platform empowers its users by creating efficient transactions and real-time pricing for all market participants. The company believes that buying and selling raw materials should be easy and instant while allowing anyone to easily view pricing and make payment transfers quickly. MX's technology can handle any product traded in a commoditized market environment and is built so that back-office functionality can grow in tandem. To learn more about MX, visit materialsxchange.com.

About Mickey

Mickey is a commoditech company that brings physical commodity trading online and allows suppliers and traders around the world to transact openly. Mickey has built a digital platform that modernizes the complete commodity transaction -- from sourcing and shipping to invoicing and payments -- providing a marketplace that's fast and easy for global buyers to purchase, track, and acquire the commodities they need. Learn more at http://www.mickey.io.

