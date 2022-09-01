Divi Resorts Rewards Early Bookings for January 2023 with a Free Night for Stays of 6+ Nights

This deal includes room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive Divi Resorts vacations for travelers wishing to vacation in January 2023.

Early birds rejoice! To celebrate Labor Day weekend, Divi Resorts is offering travelers a free night with bookings of six nights or more for stays in January 2023 at Divi's hottest Caribbean destinations on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten, including the company's new, upper-tier Oceans accommodations.

"They say early birds get the worm and we couldn't agree more," said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "While you're grilling out with friends and family this weekend to celebrate Labor Day, it's the perfect time to plan and book the perfect Caribbean vacation everyone will love. Vacationers can also take advantage of lower airfares by planning ahead! Plus, when you book direct with us, you'll get our best price guarantee, and you can save even 5% more when you bundle your flights and hotel together."

To check availability and book, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials or use promo code FREENIGHT. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts offers room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive vacations, and the company now has three convenient ways for travelers to pay for their vacation. The options include paying a one-night deposit, paying in full, or booking now and paying later with the company's pay over time program for qualified purchasers. For more information on these new options, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/terms-transient.htm.

Divi Resorts destinations on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten feature a wide range of on-site amenities, including sparkling freshwater pools, relaxing hot tubs, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, top-notch restaurants and bars, and indulgent spas. Divi is ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites. Plus, with Divi's room-only rates, friends and family can stay together in one room without paying a per person fee.

This sale also includes Divi's newest Oceans offerings on St. Croix and St. Maarten, Oceans at Divi Carina Bay and Oceans at Divi Little Bay.

Divi Resorts backs its bookings with a pay over time program, a best price guarantee, and optional trip insurance. When it comes to resort safety, each resort has implemented Divi's CLEAN CHECK program with health and cleanliness protocols to safeguard and protect guests. For more information on the CLEAN CHECK program, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/clean-check.htm.

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Sale Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/specials

Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.

