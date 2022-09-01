Third Wave Systems to Showcase a Fully-Integrated Digital Analysis Chain for Market Leaders in Machining at IMTS 2022

Industry leader to demonstrate advancements from continuous investment in innovation including a dramatic new five-axis machining paradigm in complex geometry.

Third Wave Systems, Inc., a premier Finite Element Analysis (FEA)-based, machining simulation provider based in Minneapolis, Minnesota with offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Korea, and China announced today a slate of innovations to be featured in the company's booth #133221 at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago. "We are thrilled to be returning in-person to IMTS after the pandemic pause," said Kerry Marusich, President and CEO of Third Wave Systems. "For the past four years we have been reinvesting to develop new products, attract and retain the best engineers, and build deeper relationships with suppliers and partners across the globe—all to help our customers achieve greater quality, drive higher margins, and fortify their positions as global leaders in machining. We're excited to show the industry what happens when you embrace machining analysis for actionable, achievable insights."- New Product Improvements - Visitors to the Third Wave booth at IMTS will experience dramatic advancements in the speed of machining modeling including highly scalable and flexible workflows, faster access to analysis, a 4x increase in simulation throughput and more. Increases in insights and analysis from user-defined kinematics for modeling new processes, accounting for machine acceleration/deceleration, and machine dynamics are also creating the next generation of machining modeling. "Our new product investment is designed with one objective: accelerating efficiencies to increase our customers' speed to market," shared Marusich. "Our next generation distortion/deflection technology will do just that—and more."

