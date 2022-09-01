RTB House Welcomes Analytics Leader Jaysen Gillespie To Boost Its Retargeting Efforts

New appointment demonstrates the company's commitment to creating industry leading retargeting technology

RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies, is pleased to announce that Jaysen Gillespie will join the company as the Head of Analytics and Data Science. Gillespie is a leading voice in the field of data science and analytics with over 25 years of experience and is expected to become an integral part of RTB House operations in the company's rapidly growing US office.

Gillespie brings extensive experience helping clients make data-driven decisions about how to best integrate one or more retargeting strategies into their full-funnel marketing efforts. His expertise in both attribution and incremental measurement, along with his understanding of traditional machine learning and deep learning, combine to deliver fresh thinking to the industry. His voice and views will strengthen RTB House's leadership around the additional value generated by the use of multiple retargeting strategies.

Of particular importance is Gillespie's advocation for retargeting strategies that leverage multiple providers. RTB House is a leading provider of retargeting services, and a strong supporter of multiple retargeting strategies. His experience will allow RTB House to further specialize in this approach, boosting the company's marketing efforts.

The appointment will build upon the company's reputation as an industry leader. RTB House Deep Learning enabled the company to win the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award. This technology-led approach enables RTB House clients to build more durable brand awareness and deeper connections with customers at every stage of the consumer's path-to-purchase.

"Marketing is a highly competitive space, and maintaining a lead requires an approach that combines leading technology, data analytics, and strategic planning," said Gillespie. "I am looking forward to using my own expertise to help RTB House build an industry-leading team with a focus on multiple retargeting techniques powered by deep learning."

Most recently, Gillespie has worked as the Head of Analytics & Data Science at Shopkick, where he oversaw all strategic and tactical aspects of data and analytics for Shopkick. He built teams that maximized the ROI on marketing spend, and applied cutting-edge data science and machine learning techniques to create deep insights that stakeholders could use to make better decisions. Prior to this, he worked for eight years as Criteo's Vice President, and Head of Analytics and Data Science.

About RTB House:

RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands and agencies worldwide. Its proprietary ad buying engine is the first in the world to be powered entirely by Deep Learning algorithms, enabling advertisers to generate outstanding results and reach their goals at every stage of the funnel.

Founded in 2012, the RTB House team comprises 750+ specialists in over 30 locations around the globe. It serves more than 2,000 campaigns for clients across the EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions.

After successfully deploying Deep Learning into 100 percent of its algorithms in 2018, RTB House has continued its research in the field of AI. The AI Marketing Lab and Creative Lab were set up as new divisions of the company focused on inventing and advancing MarTech products. As a result of their work, in 2020 the company introduced their AI Full-Funnel Marketing solution and Streaming Video Ads solution, lifting brand communication to the next level.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/9/prweb18874075.htm