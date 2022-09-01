DPHARM Idol Presenting Companies Announced by the Conference Forum to Compete for Most New Innovative Company to Disrupt Clinical Trials

The Conference Forum announced the 2022 presenting companies that will compete for the title of the most innovative new company to disrupt clinical trial operations at the DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Trials conference in Boston, MA on September 13, 2022.

The presenting pre-approved companies will pitch how they are solving problems in clinical trials in front of 12 judges representing R&D executives, patient advocates, and life science investors.

"The focus at DPHARM Idol Disrupt is not just on the ‘wow factor' but on picking a company that represents a disruption that has potential to soon make a meaningful difference for patients. The DPHARM Idol winner needs to provide something that can be broadly implemented, potentially accessible to most people and provides a high-value solution," said Cindy Geoghegan, Patient Advocate and long-time Idol judge.

The six DPHARM Idol 2022 contenders are:

Acclinate -

Acclinate specializes in accessing and engaging communities of color to enhance clinical trial diversity, helping pharmaceutical companies enhance diversity through access to an online community that is already established, not through cold outreach to potential participants.

Autonomize -

Autonomize Health's software provides deep insights from multi-structured clinical data and biomedical literature to accelerate clinical research, provide value-based care and power precision medicine, democratizing access to data to power human health outcomes.

Captario -

Captario allows for the understanding of decisions in the context of an entire business, modernizing decision-making through digitalization, by accounting for uncertainties and interdependencies, and breaking down traditional functional silos.

Cognivia -

Cognivia integrates patient psychology powered by machine learning to improve drug development, by predicting patient behavior and response (including placebo response) in clinical trials based on a quantitative understanding of patient psychology.

Seqster -

Seqster breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

Trialbee -

Trialbee is a global data and technology platform for patient matching and enrollment in clinical trials, partnering with sponsors, CROs, and virtual/decentralized sites and software providers to achieve enrollment goals and enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations.

DPHARM Idol Disrupt 2022 judges are: David Apfel, Head, Data Science External Innovation, Janssen Research & Development LLC; Cindy Geoghegan, Patient Advocate; Yusuf Ghadiali, Executive Director, Head of Clinical Trial Operations, Daiichi Sankyo; Andrea Jackson, Director, Northpond Ventures; Hassan Kadhim, Director, Head of Clinical Trial Business Capabilities, Global Development Operations, BMS, Sarah Krüg, Executive Director, Cancer101 / CEO, Health Collaboratory; Matt W. Maddox, Associate Vice President, Eli Lilly and Company; Judith Reece, PhD, VP, Digital Development, GSK; Doug Schantz, SVP, Clinical Operations, Asklepios BioPharm; Merle Schneider; Senior Director, Monitoring Excellence, Global Clinical Trials Operations, Merck & Co. Inc.; Donna Usiskin, Chief Strategy Officer, New Enterprise Ventures; and Taylor Uttley, Head of Strategy and Operations, Data Strategy and Solutions, Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Past DPHARM Idol winners include:

Biofourmis, 2021

King-Devick Technologies, 2020

Tasso, 2019

Medable, 2018

physIQ, 2017

Florence Healthcare, 2016

Science 37, 2015

ePharmaSolutions, 2014

Medidata, 2013

For more information, please contact service@tcfllc.org or visit theconferenceforum.org.

About DPHARM:

DPHARM® is an established conference going into its 12th year. It offers an unparalleled opportunity to hear senior clinical operation executives and innovative thought leaders unveil the latest innovations to modernize clinical trials and reduce patient burden. The concept of DPHARM was founded by Pfizer and Janssen who continue to play a key role on the steering committee to deliver a highly relevant and engaging program.

About The Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that brings key people together to share and exchange ideas and information on how to get therapeutics to patients faster. Now celebrating our 10th year, we continue to examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common, patient-centered goals. Each of our key research areas – Clinical Trial Innovation, Patients as Partners, R&D Leadership, Immuno-Oncology, Drug Delivery and Clinical Research as a Care Option – has a dedicated conference, quarterly newsletter and podcasts.

