World Synergy is Proud to Be a 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner

World Synergy has been named a 2022 NorthCoast 99 award winner by ERC, the Employers Resource Council. The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the fifth time that World Synergy has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 award.

"More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research program that ERC established to help make our region a long-term destination of choice for companies and high-performing individuals," said Samantha Marx, ERC's Director of Strategic Projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program. "The data from this program helps employers adapt their policies and practices to attract and retain top-notch talent."

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"The power of World Synergy is in its people. We are always looking for all-stars that want to make a difference." – Glenn Smith, CEO, World Synergy.

"It's no surprise that the 2022 NorthCoast 99 winning organizations are leading our region! These outstanding companies prioritize the employee experience, offering attractive benefits and innovative policies that today's workforce demands. We're thrilled to recognize the winning companies and look forward to sharing their success stories," said ERC President Kelly Keefe.

The 2022 NorthCoast 99 awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, CareerCurve, Cleveland Magazine, ERChealth, Fifth Third Bank, Gino's Awards, Maloney + Novotny; Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis, Oswald Companies, Staffing Solutions Enterprises, UKG, and Wayfind Creative.

About World Synergy

World Synergy assists clients with integrated business service needs by offering a unique and customized combination of Marketing, Applications, and Technology solutions. Our Marketing division provides a full suite of traditional and digital marketing & advertising services. Our Application division provides custom website and applications development solutions along with NetSuite support and implementation. Our Technology division is an MSP and provides total business IT and network services and support. Created specifically for high-growth organizations, our proven Integrated Business Services Model helps clients achieve scale, longevity, growth, and profitability while driving company alignment and revenues, and reducing business friction and costs. Taking your business from Thought to Thrive.

About ERC

For over 100 years, ERC has been a trusted resource for organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the country. ERC helps leaders build great workplaces through thought leadership, comprehensive data, and HR solutions that include membership, training and professional development, consultative services, and more. ERC is the founder and producer of the NorthCoast 99 awards program and sponsors the ERChealth insurance program for Ohio employers.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/world_synergy_is_proud_to_be_a_2022_northcoast_99_award_winner/prweb18874413.htm