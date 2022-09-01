Fortress Building Products and IWP Enter Exclusive Distribution Partnership Ahead of 2023 Building Season

In California and Northern Nevada, IWP is set to deliver the Fortress® Total Solution of products to its dealer network and channel partners

To meet continued demand for outdoor home improvement ahead of the 2023 building season, Fortress Building Products has entered an exclusive distribution agreement with longtime partner International Wood Products, LLC (IWP). An independent building material distributor, IWP will extend its current line-up of Fortress® offerings to deliver the Total Solution (decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas) to the California and Northern Nevada markets. This monumental move will enhance IWP's inventory position, providing dealers a unique opportunity to purchase the entire outdoor living equation from one solution-provider.

Entering an exclusive distribution agreement with IWP is a natural next step for Fortress Building Products, a category-leader in wood-alternative outdoor living building products. IWP is a current distributor of Fortress' revolutionary Evolution steel deck framing system, Apex® capped bamboo-PVC composite decking and select steel and aluminum railing product lines.

"Working with Fortress Building Products is a true partnership and they have more than demonstrated their commitment to IWP's success," said Josh Hamilton, President of IWP. "We are confident that stocking the Fortress Total Solution will provide immediate and tremendous value to our dealers throughout California and Northern Nevada."

"Partnering with IWP to extend our Total Solution of outdoor building products throughout the California and North Nevada markets was an easy decision—their reputation of impeccable dealer service speaks for itself," said Jeff Schulz, Vice President, Channel Sales at Fortress Building Products. "IWP and Fortress Building Products have a shared commitment to taking a people-first approach to business and providing our customers with solution-driven products. This shared commitment is why we're confident and excited to step into this next phase of growth together."

Through the newly expanded partnership, IWP will exclusively stock and distribute Fortress decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas throughout all of California, as well as Northern Nevada. IWP supports its dealer networks in these key regions with a fleet of company owned trucks and centrally located distribution centers for quick and efficient delivery five days a week.

"Stocking product for the entire outdoor package will give our customers a leg up on their competitors, said Phil Tachiki, General Manager of IWP's Cloverdale, CA distribution center. "Dealers can turn to IWP for a complete arsenal of high-performance solutions that work together or stand alone. They will have increased access to a diverse portfolio of best-in-class outdoor building products that are easy to install and deliver a low environmental impact."

Learn more about how Fortress Building Products is revolutionizing the industry with its wood-alternative decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas at http://www.fortressbp.com.

About Fortress Building Products

Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. Based in Texas, Fortress® supplies the total solution in outdoor living, including decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas. For over 20 years, Fortress Building Products has been pushing the boundaries to provide innovative products, people-first programs and unlimited design possibilities on a local and global scale. Learn more at http://www.fortressbp.com.

About IWP

International Wood Products, LLC (IWP) is an independent, full-service stocking distributor and manufacturer of quality building materials providing service to building materials suppliers in 10 Western States. Learn more at https://iwpllc.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/fortress_building_products_and_iwp_enter_exclusive_distribution_partnership_ahead_of_2023_building_season/prweb18869153.htm