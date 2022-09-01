Roland DGA's New DGSHAPE DWX-53DC Dry Dental Mill Offers the Ultimate Combination of Speed, Efficiency, Productivity, and Convenience

Next-Generation Digital Device Takes Dental Milling Performance to a Higher Level

Roland DGA's DGSHAPE Americas business group, a leading provider of advanced dental milling solutions, 3D printers, and accessories for laboratories and clinicians, has announced the launch of the new DWX-53DC dry dental mill. The DWX-53DC represents the next generation of DWX Series milling solutions, incorporating innovative productivity, efficiency, and convenience features that put this state-of-the-art digital device in a class of its own.

The 5-axis DWX-53DC boasts an enhanced Automatic 6-Disc Changer with 50 percent faster exchange as well as a 15-station Automatic Tool Changer, allowing for incredibly efficient, uninterrupted 24-hour production. In addition, the DWX-53DC features a redesigned, more robust spindle that delivers three times the tool-gripping power than other models for increased speed and predictability when milling PMMA applications. Also new is an innovative 4 mm tool, made exclusively for the DWX-53DC, that allows for 30 percent faster roughing of PMMA than 3 mm tools. Users will appreciate the DWX-53DC's built-in web camera as well, designed to work in conjunction with the mill's proprietary VPanel and DGSHAPE Cloud software to provide on-site and remote monitoring. For cleaner milling and easy maintenance, the DWX-53DC features an automated ecosystem with a dedicated extraction unit and connection cable (both included) to remove debris, plus a built-in ionizer that makes PMMA cleanup a breeze.

The DWX-53DC boasts sleek, sturdy construction, including a robust frame and structure that maximize stability when milling for optimum precision and superior esthetic results. Additionally, the DWX-53DC mill's overall footprint – small compared to other disc-changer models – allows even labs with limited space to expand their production capabilities.

Engineered for smooth, steady performance, the DWX-53DC is driven by a reliable ball-screw system with 5-axis positioning or simultaneous operation. Other noteworthy features, such as automatic machine calibration, automatic air pressure control, and a user-replaceable spindle, further enhance the DWX-53DC's milling precision, simple operation, and easy maintenance.

DGSHAPE also offers additional options to suit specific DWX-53DC user needs, such as integration with Microsoft Surface Pro, and an optical barcode reader with up to 100 ID patterns available.

"We're extremely excited about the introduction of the DWX-53DC to our existing family of DGSHAPE milling solutions, which are ushering in a whole new era of digital dentistry," said DGSHAPE Marketing Manager Lisa Aguirre. "The speed, efficiency and accuracy of this robust, powerful dry mill, combined with its ease of use, cutting-edge monitoring systems, and automated maintenance features, will enable any size dental lab to increase production, precision, and profitability."

About Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation and its subsidiary, DGSHAPE. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers, engravers, photo impact printers and CNC milling machines. DGSHAPE Americas is the Roland DGA dental business group dedicated to the DGSHAPE line of products, most notable as a market leader in dental milling machines.

