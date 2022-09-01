PrideStaff Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' List of Largest Office Clerical Staffing Firms in the U.S. for A Fourth Consecutive Year

A testament to their continued excellence in office and clerical staffing, PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that they were included on Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 Largest Office Clerical Staffing Firms in the United States list for a fourth consecutive year.

A testament to their continued excellence in office and clerical staffing, PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that they were included on Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 Largest Office Clerical Staffing Firms in the United States list for a fourth consecutive year. Despite intense competition and recruiting challenges, PrideStaff earned the #18 spot on this year's list, while also being named one of the largest industrial staffing firms in the U.S. and one of the largest staffing firms in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).

Each year, the Largest Office Clerical Staffing Firms list provides a "big picture" reading of the U.S. office/clerical temporary landscape. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) estimates that just 26 elite firms each generated at least $50 million in U.S. office/clerical temporary staffing revenue in 2021, the primary criteria for inclusion in this year's ranking. Added together, these companies created $8 billion in such revenue, which accounts for 47% of the total market share within the office/clerical segment.

When creating the list, SIA defined "office/clerical" temporary staffing firms as those providing temporary workers such as data entry workers, telemarketers, office clerks, call center workers, customer service representatives, and administrative and executive assistants. SIA defined "staffing" revenue as that generated from the provision of temporary workers to business clients. Revenue from "temp-to-hire" conversions and "place & search" services (direct hire/permanent placement and retained search), consulting services, process outsourcing, vendor management services, PEO and payrolling, and outplacement.

"We are thrilled to have made four of SIA's lists, including the Largest Office and Clerical Temporary Staffing Firms, for a fourth consecutive year," said PrideStaff Co-CEO & COO, Tammi Heaton. "This mark of distinction reflects our continued growth and reinforces our position as a market leader in this industry segment."

"Despite a year filled with economic challenges and market volatility, PrideStaff remains a leader in office and clerical staffing by living out our Mission to ‘Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' each day," continued Heaton. "By keeping our customers' needs at the heart of our business, and relentlessly improving our processes, we'll continue providing solutions that make it easier and more cost-effective for clients to flex their workforce, quickly access qualified talent, and fuel profitable growth for years to come."

This honor is one of several accolades the national organization has recently received from Staffing Industry Analysts. By investing in the client and talent experience, PrideStaff has become the only staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's coveted Best of Staffing® 10-Year Client and Talent Diamond Awards for three consecutive years. The 10-year Diamond Award is earned by fewer than 0.5% of all staffing firms, placing PrideStaff in a truly elite group of companies that lead the industry in satisfaction.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

