Spicely Organics® Transitions to 100% Renewable Energy

Fremont, Calif., August 31, 2022 – Spicely Organics®, the better-for-you spice company, today announced it has partnered with East Bay Community Energy - a local public power agency - to transition both of its Fremont facilities to 100% renewable energy from California starting next month.

With a category-leading portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items (USDA Organic, Project Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified Organization, BeVeg Vegan Certified, Orthodox Union Kosher Certified), Spicely Organics is investing in 100% renewable energy to reduce the brand's environmental impact.

Spicely Organics is committed to a clean energy future to fulfill its mission of nurturing families with the purest spices the world offers while cherishing the environment. In addition to this bold move of reducing its environmental impact, research indicates that consumers value brands that choose eco-friendly options. In fact, according to a 2022 study from Accenture, 72% of consumers stated they were actively buying more environmentally friendly products than they did five years ago, and 81% said they expected to buy even more environmentally friendly products over the next five years. As a brand that values consumer input, Spicely Organics continues to push the boundaries of category excellence. According to SPINs, which tracks grocery retail sales, Spicely Organics has been the fastest-selling organic spice brand four years in a row.

"Spicely Organics is eager to continue the nearly two-decades long commitment to nurture families with the purest spices the world offers while, importantly, cherishing the environment. We are proud of this bold move – to invest in 100% renewable energy to power a sustainable future," Spicely Organics founder and CEO, Bijan Chansari said.

Spicely Organics is a major direct importer of organic spices, searching the globe for authentic spices that meet its rigorous taste profile, and then processing everything at their gluten-free facilities in Fremont, California.

About Spicely Organics

Spicely Organics®, established in 2002 and based in Fremont, California, is the better-for-you spice company. With a category leading portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items (USDA Organic, Project Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified Organization, BeVeg Vegan Certified, Orthodox Union Kosher Certified), clean ingredients, and gluten-free facilities in the USA powered with 100% renewable energy, Spicely Organics is passionate about nurturing your family with the purest spices the world offers while cherishing the environment.

