MajorClarity, Inc. Partners with Dominion Energy to Increase Student Access to Energy Careers Through Interactive Micro-Credentials

MajorClarity, the fastest growing K-12 Career and College Readiness platform on the market, has partnered with Dominion Energy to launch a competency-based student micro-credential—an innovative course that builds on MajorClarity's "test-drives" to allow students to pre-qualify themselves for a career in energy before they've even graduated.

The launch of the Energy Micro-credential comes as many states—most recently Virginia, Texas and Florida—move to formally acknowledge Energy as a career pathway cluster. In Virginia, the energy cluster consisted of 12,381 jobs in 2018 and is predicted to grow by 3.9% by 2028 (compared to the national average of 3.1% growth in energy careers).

"Energy is a crucial industry in Virginia," said Matthew Kellam, Workforce Development & Planning Coordinator at Dominion Energy. "Not only is the industry growing—it's also one of the most stable career options available to Virginia students. We're partnering with MajorClarity to make sure more high school students across the country know these careers exist and have a chance to experience their options before graduation."

The new Energy Micro-credential is part of a MajorClarity initiative to build Career Readiness Micro-credentials for students with leading industry employers, postsecondary education institutions and educational associations.

"Parents and students are demanding more options for what comes after graduation. More and more, schools are leaning on employers to provide work-based learning opportunities, but it's virtually impossible to build localized internship programs that serve all students. Micro-credentials help districts close that gap," said Joe Belsterling, CEO and Founder of MajorClarity. "The partnership with Dominion Energy was a natural fit; together we've built an experience for students that couples Dominion's industry expertise with our model for content that drives student decision-making."

MajorClarity uses engaging career-focused content to drive exploration. Using the platform, students discover and explore career interests through virtual career simulations, Q&As with industry professionals, and even work-based learning (WBL) opportunities—essentially, a "hands-on" approach to identifying a potential career pathway.

The micro-credentials are the natural extension of this career exploration, providing high school students with the opportunity to test-drive career pathways before making high-stakes decisions such as college, job training programs, or military enlistment.

"Student micro-credentials are the future of career and college readiness. There's a lot of talk about introducing more students to trades and industries like energy that are often overlooked in traditional college prep curriculum; options like micro-credentials give schools a way to provide access to these careers for all students who might be a match," said Belsterling.

To learn more about student micro-credentials, join the upcoming webinar "Getting Creative with Work-Based Learning Experiences" on September 20, 2022 from 2-3pm EDT.

ABOUT MAJORCLARITY

MajorClarity Inc., is an educational software company providing career exploration and academic-planning services to thousands of schools nationwide. The MajorClarity platform leverages interactive career test-drives and experiential content to connect the dots between career exploration and academic and postsecondary planning—then help students take action to get there with college and career tools. Learn more about MajorClarity's Micro-credentials.

ABOUT DOMINION ENERGY

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

