Not-for-profit Healthcare Organization Receives Variable Message Sign and Trailer through ATS Gives Back Program

All Traffic Solutions' ATS Gives Back program donated an InstAlert 24 variable message sign mounted on an ATS-5 A trailer to Ballad Health to help ease the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and help redirect traffic for an upcoming construction project.

Ballad Health is a non-profit healthcare system serving 29 counties across the Appalachian Highlands in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, Northwest North Carolina, and Southeast Kentucky. Ballad Health's integrated community health system includes 21 hospitals, post-acute care, and behavioral health services. Ballad Health intends to use their ATS-5 A trailer with an InstAlert 24 to help with multiple challenges in the coming months, including construction traffic and delivering messages about vaccine distribution, mask requirements, COVID information, and more.

"Ballad Health is extremely grateful to receive the All Traffic Solutions trailer. We will be utilizing the trailer in many different ways. We have an extensive construction project in the near future that we will utilize the trailer to reroute traffic. The trailer will also be used to deliver messages as we navigate the COVID, mask requirements, visitation limitations and general information. We will utilize the trailer to highlight the speed limit around our campuses." said Ken Harr, the Corporate Director and Chief Security Officer for Ballad Health.

The InstAlert variable message sign is an electronic message board that can be programmed remotely to display messages to calm traffic and inform the public. The ATS-5 trailer is an ultra-portable trailer to help calm traffic, increase speed awareness, display messages to motorists and pedestrians, and conduct traffic studies.

About All Traffic Solutions

All Traffic Solutions (ATS) is a leader in portable, durable products and web-based solutions for traffic management and safety. We help law enforcement agencies and municipalities use data and devices such as web-enabled radar speed displays and variable message signs to calm traffic, resolve complaints, and improve safety outcomes while maximizing resources and budget. For more information, visit https://www.alltrafficsolutions.com.

ATS Gives Back

Typically, our ATS Gives Back Program is to show our appreciation for law enforcement and our commitment to public safety. In the case of Ballad Health, we saw a need for hospitals and wanted to make an exception to donate an ATS 5A trailer.

With the ATS Gives Back program, we commit to donating one sign a month to police departments and communities that demonstrate need. If your police department or a police department you know might be eligible, please apply with this form (and include any supporting attachments) and send it to ATSgivesback@alltrafficsolutions.com. If you want to see previous winners, you can see them here.

