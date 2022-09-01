ProPhotonix Launches New UV Industrial Laser Modules at 375nm

New 375nm Industrial laser modules provide a compact, robust solution for a wide range of UV applications.

ProPhotonix Limited, a designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the extension of its range of Industrial Laser modules to include new UV lasers at 375nm. As a laser diode distributor as well as a laser module manufacturer, ProPhotonix has access to the latest in laser diode technology and has developed these reliable and durable UV lasers to address a wide range of OEM applications.

The high-performance UV Industrial Lasers are rugged and reliable. They are available at power levels up to 30mW and offer excellent bore-sighting (<0.25° off-axis). With a diameter of just 19mm, these compact and robust lasers are available with a range of optics to suit your application needs. Spot and line lasers are available as well as fixed focus and adjustable focus options.

The UV Industrial lasers can deliver high performance in applications from UV curing to analytical applications. In UV curing applications, 375nm lasers can provide precise curing of small areas. This precision curing is ideal when areas or components around the target area are susceptible to damage from UV radiation. UV laser diode modules can enable higher speed and higher definition in 3D printing applications. These applications have typically used 405nm lasers until now.

In analytical applications such as spectroscopy (including fluorescence spectroscopy) and particle detection, UV radiation allows the accurate measurement of smaller particles such as the potentially harmful pollutants from vehicle exhaust emissions.

The UV Industrial laser is available in a range of standard configurations and can also be customized to address specific application needs. With more than two decades of experience in laser module design and an ISO-certified manufacturing facility, ProPhotonix is the ideal partner to help you to maximize your system performance.

To learn more about the UV Industrial laser, visit: https://www.prophotonix.com/led-and-laser-products/laser-modules/all-laser-modules/industrial-laser-modules/

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry-leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at http://www.prophotonix.com.

