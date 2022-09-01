Hacienda Tres Ríos Is Recognized As The Leading All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico 2022 by World Travel Awards

Riviera Maya, Mexico.- World Travel Awards organization recently recognized Sunset World Group's Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort as the Leading All Inclusive Resort in Mexico in 2022.

World Travel Awards organization recently recognized Sunset World Group's Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort as the Leading All Inclusive Resort in Mexico in 2022, based on the results of direct voting from the general public that was open from May 23 to July 29, asserting it as the great favorite of many travelers who appreciate an all-inclusive stay with excellent service and first-class facilities, surrounded by the exotic nature of the Caribbean.

Known as the "Oscars" of the hospitality industry, the World Travel Awards™ were established in 1993 to recognize, reward and celebrate excellence in all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. These awards are distinguished worldwide as the highest seal of excellence in the industry and its annual program is the most prestigious and comprehensive worldwide.

"Each year we eagerly await the results of the voting of these awards and fortunately we have been consistently favored," commented Martha Richardson, Corporate Director of Operations of Sunset World Group. "Our members and guests send us a very clear message that they have enjoyed our facilities and services, which we continually improve for their enjoyment," she concluded.

Hacienda Tres Ríos is an environmentally responsible luxury resort that offers exclusive access to the Tres Ríos Nature Park in the Riviera Maya and a truly comprehensive All Inclusive Plan. Enjoy architecturally acclaimed accommodations, fine dining, world-class spa services, and dazzling experiences at the exclusive Tres Ríos Nature Park with guided tours through mangrove forests, swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking along winding natural rivers or simply unwind on its peaceful beaches.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business with more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels. In addition, as of February 2020, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels were recently updated and expanded for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

