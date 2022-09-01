ADC Review | Journal of Antibody-drug Conjugates Welcomes Lonza's Bernhard Stump, Ph.D., as a New Editorial Advisory Board Member

ADC Review | Journal of Antibody-drug Conjugates, a peer-reviewed journal published by Sunvalley Communication, LLC, is pleased that Bernhard Stump, Ph.D., Head of Development of Bioconjugation at Lonza in Visp, Switzerland, has joined the publication's Editorial Advisory Board.

As a member of the journal's editorial advisory board, Stump will be helping to guide the publication's editorial staff to ensure that the publication's science-driven content stays atop critical topics, issues, and concerns that affect the antibody-drug conjugate (academic, research & development and clinical) community and the larger biotechnology industry sector.

"Bernhard experience will be invaluable as we accelerate our global editorial mission and grow the journal. We are excited to have Bernhard on our Editorial Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with him," said Peter Hofland, Ph.D., the journal's Executive Editor and Publisher.

"We admire Bernhard's deep expertise in the development and manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugates as well as his keen and intimate understanding of how companies should position themselves to mitigate the uncertainty in the development of ADCs, at every stage of research and development, as well as pitfalls to avoid along the way, and his vision for the future of ADCs. Bernhard provides expertise on major critical topics and helps us recognize which developments are important," Hofland added.

"It is an honor to have been asked to serve on the advisory board of ADC Review | Journal of Antibody-drug Conjugates and I am really looking forward to the enriching task," Stump said.

"The antibody-drug conjugate field has developed rapidly over the last decade. We are now seeing a surge of novel technologies and modalities entering preclinical and early clinical phases. The journal of Antibody-drug Conjugates is an extremely valuable must-read publication highlighting the hot topics and exiting developments in the discipline. I hope with my experience in process development and manufacturing, I can make a meaningful contribution to the journal," he added.

Bernhard Stump, Ph.D. is currently the Head of Development of Bioconjugates at Lonza in Visp, Switzerland, He studied biology at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology where he also earned his Ph.D. in organic chemistry. Stump has over 10 years' experience in chemistry and pharmaceutical industry process development and program management. At Lonza, Stump focuses on solving specific challenges of bringing bioconjugates from concept to the clinic which includes decerning the complexity and uncertainty that defines the bioconjugates market.

About ADC Review

ADC Review | Journal of Antibody-Drug Conjugates is the premier, must-read peer-reviewed journal covering all aspects of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), including development and clinical application. Published online, ADC Review | Journal of Antibody-Drug Conjugates is the only journal that focuses on delivering a full spectrum of news, information as well as peer-reviewed articles focusing on ADCs.

ADC Review | Journal of Antibody-drug Conjugates has a robust and stable audience. In 2020 the journal averaged more than 29,000 monthly readers. The journal, published by Sunvalley Communication LLC, is part of an online network of medical news and educational media providing cutting-edge resources in oncology and hematology.

The network also includes Onco'Zine, the radio and podcast series The Onco'Zine Brief, the educational video series Changing Strategies in the War on Cancer, industry focused directories, including the ADC Directory and the Oncology Directory, the ADC Drug Map (Antibody-drug Conjugates) and a new peer reviewed journal focusing on the development of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cells (CAR T-cell) therapies, the International Journal of CAR T-cell Therapy (scheduled to be launched in 2023).

Editorial Advisory Board

The editorial advisory board of ADC Review | Journal of Antibody-drug Conjugates includes physicians (including oncologists and hematologists), scientists, experts from the life science, biotech, pharmaceutical industry, CDMO's and CROs, academia, Key Opinion Leaders (KOL), and regulators, each with a broad range of backgrounds and expertise in oncology and hematology. The editorial advisory board plays a major role advising on journal policy and scope and helps in maintaining the accuracy, credibility and quality of the journal, and, together with the editorial team, helps set the tone and direction of the publication's editorial policy. The members of the editorial advisory board also help the editorial team to determine the content of the journal (which includes identifying topics of interest and potential article ideas), attract new authors and submissions, review (unsolicited) manuscripts submitted for inclusion in the journal, promote the journal to their colleagues and peers and provide a network of potential contributors/authors.

