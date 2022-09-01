New ezW2 2022 Tax Preparation Software Released For Upcoming 2023 Tax Season

ezW2 2022 Software Now Available for W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 Form Processing For The Upcoming 2023 Tax Season. Test drive at halfpricesoft.com today.

Brand new ezW2 2022 Tax form Software from Halfpricesoft.com just released for the upcoming tax season. Employers, HR managers and tax professionals of small to midsize businesses can now purchase the latest version of tax preparation software to get a jump start on the upcoming 2022 tax season. ezW2 makes it easy to file W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms, in-house.

"With the latest ezW2 2022 software, customers can get a jump start on the upcoming 2023 tax season." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

Beginning at only $49 for the small business paper printing version ($99 for the enterprise version) ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms.

Please note: The IRS does not certify the substitute forms for 1099-NEC or 1096. If you mail the paper forms to the IRS, the red forms are required to fill out 1099-NEC Copy A and 1096.

Potential customers can download this software and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp. The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark and limit e-filing until the license key is purchased and added.

The main features included in the latest version include but are not limited to:

