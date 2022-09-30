ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Skanska builds ambulatory care cancer center in Livingston, New Jersey, USA, for USD 58M, about SEK 570M

by PRNewswire
September 30, 2022 2:20 AM | 1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with RWJBarnabas Health to build an ambulatory care cancer center in Livingston, New Jersey, USA. The contract is worth USD 58M, about SEK 570M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022.

The five-story building on the Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center campus, totaling 13,000 gross square meters, is designed to support patients' care and wellbeing. The new facility will provide outpatient cancer treatment, including four new linear accelerators and a high-dose MRI unit. A parking garage will also be constructed.

Construction started September 2022, and completion is scheduled for July 2025.

For further information please contact:

Mia Walton, VP Communications, Skanska USA Building, tel + 1 (240) 672 17 89
Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel: +46 (0)10 449 19 57
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-ambulatory-care-cancer-center-in-livingston--new-jersey--usa--for-usd-58m--about-sek-,c3639349

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3639349/1632588.pdf

20220930 US Cancer Center

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-builds-ambulatory-care-cancer-center-in-livingston-new-jersey-usa-for-usd-58m-about-sek-570m-301637528.html

SOURCE Skanska

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsContractsPress Releases