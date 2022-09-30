ñol

Mycronic receives order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo

by PRNewswire
September 30, 2022 2:15 AM | 2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 9-11 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the third quarter of 2023.

Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for displays up to G8 mask size.

"Prexision Lite 8 Evo is well positioned to meet our customers' requirements for mask writers producing less complex photomasks, which is confirmed by this repeat order from an existing customer", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich 
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

 The information in this press release was published on September 30, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-a-prexision-lite-8-evo,c3638388

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3638388/1632010.pdf

Press release (PDF)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mycronic-receives-order-for-a-prexision-lite-8-evo-301637524.html

SOURCE Mycronic AB

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

