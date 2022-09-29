DATC Member DornerWorks Wins Award to Develop a Military Vehicle Hypervisor

The objective of this prototype project is to design and develop engineering and next generation technical solutions for a Type 1 Hypervisor for ground vehicle cyber security.

TROY, Mich, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Army awarded Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium (DATC™) member DornerWorks Ltd. a $1 million award, including options, to produce prototypes for a Military Vehicle Hypervisor.

The objective of this prototype project is to design and develop engineering and next generation technical solutions for a Type 1 Hypervisor for ground vehicle cyber security. The insight and technology innovation developed through this effort will help to bring increased warfighting capability to the Soldier by improving current and future military ground vehicle cybersecurity and overall platform resiliency.

A hypervisor is a system that creates and runs virtual machines (VMs), applications, and containers. The hypervisor technology will have capabilities of hosting multiple secure images of virtualized vehicular electronic components [e.g., Engine Control Modules (ECMs), Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) and Transmission Control Units (TCUs) within US Army ground vehicle platforms] running in tandem. The hypervisor will support validation testing and deployment of updates and applications in a secure operating system (OS), host a variety of applications and virtual systems, and provide isolation for critical message paths.

"We look forward to supporting this cyber security solution," said Brandon Card, Executive Director at DATC. "As cyber security continues to be a critical component for the Army, we were happy to provide a collaborative acquisition experience in getting this project onto an agreement."

Working in a pre-solicitation environment, DATC brought several members into discussions with the government customer to discuss solutions and to refine a statement of work. DornerWorks was selected from a competitive request for proposals. The initial phase of the project has an 8-month timeline.

DATC currently has nearly 190 members, with 70% of these classified as non-traditional defense contractors. DATC members gain access to government projects and visibility of their capabilities to the government and other members. A majority of DATC members have limited or no prior government procurement experience. They greatly benefit from a facilitator such as DATC, which streamlines the process and requirements for engaging the Government.

About DATC

The Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium (DATC™) is a unique public-private partnership created in 2016 to connect advanced automotive technology suppliers to government technology modernization efforts. DATC can address work from any government agency, including state governments, related to the core technology areas defined in its scope. DATC was created through SAE Industry Technologies Consortia® (ITC) to support the Defense Arsenal Automotive (DA2) OTA sponsored by U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center; 'automotive' is broadly understood as self-propelled vehicles for land, air, sea or space. DATC's eight core technology areas are: Automotive Cyber Security; Vehicle Safety; Vehicle Light Weighting; Autonomous Vehicles and Intelligent Systems; Connected Vehicles; Advanced Energy Storage; Propulsion; Active Suspension.

More information about DATC, including upcoming events and membership information, can be found at: https://sae-gt.org/.

SAE Government Technologies™ (SAE GT) is an affiliate of SAE Industry Technologies Consortia®. SAE GT enables visionary collaboration to define solutions, advance technology and effectively address new challenges and innovation trends with government customers. https://sae-gt.org/.

###

Media Contacts:

Brandon Card

DATC Executive Director

datcexecutivedirector@sae-itc.org

Jeff Laskowski

SAE International

248.925.4770

pr@sae.org

Media Contact

Jeff Laskowski, SAE International, 248.925.4770, pr@sae.org

SOURCE SAE International