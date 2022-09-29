Letus, formally RentMoola, Embeds BlueSnap Payments to Facilitate Rental Transactions

BlueSnap brings its global payments capabilities and embedded payments solution to the property rental market

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform whose embedded payments solution is used by many leading SaaS platforms, today announced Letus has selected BlueSnap to power payments for their cloud-based platform for the property rental market. With BlueSnap's embedded payments solutions, Letus can seamlessly facilitate global payments and provide greater flexibility for rental transactions.

Letus joins the growing list of SaaS customers leveraging BlueSnap's embedded payments product, BlueSnap Relay™, which is a quick-to-market, Payfac-as-a-Service, white-label offering that shields organizations from risk while simultaneously letting them brand it their way. Through BlueSnap Relay™, Letus can offer better user experiences, global payments features and stronger flexibility for rental payments. The partnership solidifies BlueSnap's foray into a new SaaS vertical – cloud platforms for property rental markets.

"We were looking for a next generation partner to accelerate innovation in the payment and property management space and found it with BlueSnap. Their technology will support our vision to help tenants to always pay their rent on time and streamline the rent collection process for property managers," said Jean-François Brissot, CEO of Letus. "We are eager to offer more payment flexibility combined with our unique Txt2Pay platform to transform the customer experiences through this integration."

The embedded payment industry is booming as more SaaS platforms look to capitalize on the financial benefits of adding payments to their software platforms. The rental SaaS market is no exception where adding payment capabilities increases the chances of collecting rent on time by providing users with multiple payment options within one platform. With a greater need for properties to receive regular and timely rental payments to maintain healthy cash flow, BlueSnap's embedded payments solution will prime Letus for continued growth.

"We are excited to work with Letus to power greater payments versatility for the property rental market," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "This partnership comes at a pivotal moment in time, as rental prices across the United States hit a record high and over 43% of consumers pay their bills online, including the rent. We are eager to make an impact in this new vertical and look forward to driving payments innovation and flexibility with Letus."

To learn more about BlueSnap's Embedded Payments and Payfac-as-a-Service solutions, please visit https://bit.ly/3r68Hf8

About BlueSnap:

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments in a better way. Our Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase revenue and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for embedded payments, we offer white-labeled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47 countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com.

About Letus:

Letus is the first fintech company to combine financial services and rental payments in one platform. Letus is disrupting the rental industry by empowering tenants and property managers or landlords to take control of their ﬁnances through a simple, integrated and secure solution that is powered by a diverse ecosystem of global partners.

