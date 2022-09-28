HawkEye 360 Awarded Radio Frequency Contract by the National Reconnaissance Office

Commercial RF geospatial leader expands program to support NRO

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced today it has been awarded a contract from the NRO's Commercial Systems Program Office (CSPO). The contract will assess, mature, integrate, and operationalize commercial RF intelligence into the NRO's integrated overhead architecture to support warfighters, the intelligence community, and policymakers. The program represents a partnership between the NRO and HawkEye 360 to explore near- and long-term high-impact capabilities commercial RF can deliver.

"Leveraging nearly four years of on-orbit operational experience, HawkEye 360 appreciates the opportunity to continue its work with the NRO to integrate commercial RF innovations into its evolving architecture," said Alex Fox, Chief Growth Officer for HawkEye 360. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the NRO to deliver commercial RF capabilities and support the agency's mission to advance U.S. national security and the security of our allies."

HawkEye 360 will initially model and simulate current and future RF-sensing capabilities, engage in live end-to-end demonstrations, conduct accuracy and quality assessments, and demonstrate overhead delivery of RF data to government fixed, transportable, and mobile ground stations around the world. The outcome is to deliver trusted and resilient results that provide high mission impact to the NRO and its mission partners.

This effort is part of the NRO's Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) Framework for Strategic Commercial Enhancements to assess and operationalize commercial space capabilities into the NRO's architecture. The contract's initial Phase I award and Phase II extension cover up to a three-year period. Under the contract, the customer will assess current and future capabilities and explore establishing a multi-year service level agreement to support the NRO's evolving mission requirements.

HawkEye 360 operates a growing constellation of satellites which detects, characterizes, and geolocates radio frequency signals from a broad range of emitters used for communication, navigation, and security. By processing and analyzing this RF data, the company delivers actionable insights and a unique knowledge for operations across a range of sectors, including environmental protection and national security. The company is funded to develop and operate 20 clusters that will provide an average global revisit rate of 12-20 minutes.

