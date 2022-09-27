Easy financing will empower millions of Canadians without insurance to confidently invest in vision care for their families.

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - LendCare Capital Inc., a leading Canadian finance and technology company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of goeasy Ltd., has announced a new partnership with Doctors Eye Care Co-Op Ltd. (operating as Eye Recommend), a Canadian-based cooperative dedicated to the growth and success of independent optometry.

LendCare Partners With Eye Recommend, Canada's Leading Cooperative of Independent Optometrists

This new partnership will support Eye Recommend's community of over 1,300 optometrists from coast-to-coast, in making optical health even more accessible to the approximately 40% of Canadians who may not have insurance to cover the costs.

With 1 in 5 Canadians currently living with undiagnosed or untreated eye disease and 75% of vision loss being largely preventable if caught early, accessibility is critical.

According to Ali Metel, President of LendCare, providing Eye Recommend's customers with financing through the company's FrontLine® platform will bolster Eye Recommend's growth as they increase the number of customers they can approve for financing. FrontLine will enable affiliated optometrists to get immediate credit decisions and seamless financing options for patients, empowering them to invest confidently in their eye care.

"Our role is to allow the Eye Recommend network to focus on the growth of their clinics while we manage the financing needs of their patients. We believe that families shouldn't have to compromise their level of eye care and our financing solution will help make that a reality," said Ali Metel.

"One of the major tenets of our mission is to stay connected to the shifting tides of technology," adds Lee Raffey, CEO of Eye Recommend. "Our members will now have easy access to online financing solutions, which helps them to deliver the best possible care, products and services."

This mutually beneficial partnership further solidifies LendCare's ever-growing role as one of the premier new lenders within the Canadian healthcare industry.

About LendCare

LendCare Capital Inc., a subsidiary of goeasy Ltd. GSY, which has funded over $8.2 billion in consumer loans and served over 1.2 million Canadians, is a Canadian point-of-sale consumer finance and technology company which enables over 5,000 businesses to increase their revenue by providing full credit spectrum financing at the point-of-sale. For over a decade, LendCare has cleared a path to provide fast, reliable, and affordable financing options for the Powersports, automotive, retail, home improvement and health sectors. FrontLine® is a registered trademark of LendCare Capital Inc.

About Eye Recommend

Launched in 1985, when a handful of visionary doctors came together to create a legacy and grow independent optometry across Canada, Eye Recommend has grown into a thriving network of over 1,300 optometrists nationwide. The incorporated business (operating as a cooperative) allows members to leverage the power of their network, affording them access to the technology, resources, and services necessary to scale their practices.

