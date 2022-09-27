ñol

Akastor ASA: DDW Offshore AS signs contract for "Skandi Atlantic"

by PRNewswire
September 27, 2022 4:29 AM | 1 min read

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA's AKAST subsidiary DDW Offshore AS ("DDW Offshore") has been awarded a firm 1 year contract by Petrofac for the AHTS vessel Skandi Atlantic. The AHTS will support the disconnection of the FPSO "Northern Endeavour" together with towing and well isolations work in the Laminaria Corallina oil fields in the West Timor Sea. The contract start date is as from today, September 27th, 2022.

DDW Offshore, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, owns five modern Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels with the capability of operating and supporting clients on a worldwide basis. The vessels are specially designed to perform anchor handling, towing and supply services at offshore oil and gas fields. The company is owned 100% by Akastor AS.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer; see https://akastor.com.

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-ddw-offshore-as-signs-contract-for-skandi-atlantic-301633900.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

