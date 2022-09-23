Greenberg Traurig Government Contracts Practice Prevails on 2 Bid Protests for Small Business Clients

The Government Contracts Practice of Greenberg Traurig, LLP recently prevailed on two significant bid protests for small business clients.

While the merits of the cases are different, they both showcase the firm's ability to navigate a variety of complex legal frameworks for small business clients, whether they are looking to defend or challenge government contract awards.

Greenberg Traurig recently defended client Appddiction Studio in a U.S. Court of Federal Claims protest over a $75 million Blanket Purchase Agreement awarded to the company for technical assistance with application development, sustainment, and integration services for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The court's decision allows Appddiction, a service-disabled veteran owned small business ("SDVOSB"), to retain this contract business and move forward with providing agile support to FEMA disaster-recovery technology programs. The court denied all grounds of protest and rejected the plaintiff's proposal to supplement the Administrative Record, endorsing Appddiction's arguments in those areas.

Greenberg Traurig also recently successfully challenged the award of a $30 million Defense Logistics Agency small business 8(a) set-aside contract on behalf of client Operations Services Inc. (OSI).

After an initial favorable decision in the fall of 2021, on appeal the Small Business Administration Office of Hearings and Appeals upheld the original size determination and agreed with the client's argument that the apparent awardee exceeded the size standard for a small business set-aside award and was therefore ineligible to receive it. The decision opened the door for OSI to secure this significant contract.

"These two wins demonstrate Greenberg Traurig's wide-ranging capabilities when it comes to representing small business clients in complex and high stakes bid protests," said Mike J. Schaengold, chair of the firm's Government Contracts Practice. "Securing certain federal contracts can be a make-or-break moment for small business contractors, which is why we approach these matters not only as legal challenges but also as business opportunities for the client."

The Greenberg Traurig team representing Appddiction Studio included Jeffery M. Chiow, Melissa P. Prusock, and Aaron M. Levin. Click here to view the decision [No. 22-152C].

The team representing OSI included Shomari B. Wade, Aaron M. Levin, and Christopher O'Brien. Click here to view the decision [No. SIZ-6159].

