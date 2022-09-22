Swarmio Media and Globe Telecom Partner with PUBG MOBILE to Promote the Globe Gamer Grounds Platform in the Philippines

PUBG MOBILE is one of the most popular mobile games in the Philippines , with over one million monthly active users.

PUBG MOBILE players in the Philippines can now complete daily challenges for prizes and 'Ember Points' that can be exchanged inside the Globe Gamer Grounds platform for Steam gift cards, in-game currencies, and more.

In April 2022 Globe Telecom rolled out Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform to its 85 million customers under the brand name Globe Gamer Grounds . Revenues generated from subscriptions and transactions inside the platform are shared between Swarmio, Globe Telecom, and TM WHOLESALE.

Swarmio's Ember platform enables game publishers and developers to reach, engage and monetize the 2 billion gamers in Asia , Africa , the Middle East and Latin America , where credit card penetration is relatively low and access to bank accounts is limited. By partnering with telecom operators, Swarmio enables gamers to purchase in-game items using telco payment channels such as digital wallets and Direct Carrier Billing (DCB).

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. SWRM SWMIF (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, and Globe Telecom GLO ("Globe"), the Philippines' largest mobile network and broadband service provider, announce the launch of a promotional event (the "Promotional Event") inside PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines in partnership with Level Infinite, a subsidiary of Tencent Games TCEHY ("Tencent").

Until September 28th, PUBG MOBILE players in the Philippines will have the chance to complete daily challenges to win 'Ember Points' that can be exchanged inside the Globe Gamer Grounds platform for Steam gift cards, in-game currencies, and other prizes. The Promotional Event is being launched on behalf of Globe Telecom, Swarmio Media, and Level Infinite to drive gamers to subscribe to the Globe Gamer Grounds platform, which was launched to Globe's 85 million customers across the Philippines in April 2022. PUBG MOBILE is one of the most popular games in the Philippines, with more than one million monthly active users.

As previously disclosed , Globe Telecom launched Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform under the brand name Globe Gamer Grounds in a revenue share agreement whereby revenues generated from subscriptions and in-game purchases are split between Swarmio, Globe, and TM Wholesale (the global and wholesale arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad).

Subscribers to Globe Gamer Grounds enjoy all the features the Ember platform has to offer, including an ultra-low-latency playing experience, access to exclusive competitive challenges and tournaments, unique gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store, and gamer e-wallet.

Tencent, the world's highest-grossing multimedia company, launched PUBG MOBILE, a free-to-download and free-to-play game, in 2018. It has since become one of the world's most downloaded and most played games, with approximately 30 million daily active users globally and more than 700 million downloads in 2022 so far. PUBG MOBILE has also consistently been one of the highest-grossing games in the world, generating USD $ 2 billion in revenue in 2021 , mostly from in-app purchases.

"This is a very exciting time for Swarmio, as it marks the beginning of what we hope will be many strategic partnerships with game publishers, developers and distributors," stated Timothy Thornton, Swarmio's Director of Growth. "By partnering with major telcos such as Globe Telecom to launch our Ember platform around the world, we are giving more gamers the opportunity to discover a better way to game – including low latency and the chance to purchase in-game content and items using alternative payment methods such as e-wallet and Direct Carrier Billing. Through our Ember platform, game developers and publishers are also able to access large yet underbanked populations of gamers that have proved challenging to monetize in the past, due to a lack of payment options. We're incredibly honored and excited to be partnering with Level Infinite, and for the Ember brand to be featured in PUBG MOBILE, one of the most loved and most played games in the world."

Ralph Aligada, Head of Games and Esports for Globe Telecom added: "Globe Gamer Grounds is proven to be very popular with the Filipino gamers, so it made perfect sense to promote the platform inside PUBG MOBILE, one of the most popular games in the Philippines. We look forward to giving all our customers who game a fun and rewarding way to join in and connect with more gamers in their communities."

About Globe Telecom:

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph . Follow @enjoyglobe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Globe Gamer Grounds:

Globe Gamer Grounds is a platform to unite Filipino Gamers regardless of the games or devices they play. Registered users will be able to participate in daily tournaments, influencer challenges among others and be rewarded with Ember Points which can be redeemed into in-game currency, gift vouchers and many more. For more information visit globegamergrounds.com or follow them on their official channels .

About Level Infinite:

Launched by Tencent Games, Level Infinite is a global gaming brand dedicated to delivering high-quality and engaging interactive entertainment experiences to a worldwide audience, wherever and however they choose to play. It operates from bases in Amsterdam and Singapore with staff around the world. To learn more about Level Infinite, visit www.levelinfinite.com , and follow on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Ember by Swarmio:

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media:

Swarmio Media SWRM SWMIF (GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

