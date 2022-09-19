ñol

U.S. Air Force Selects Leidos for ABMS Digital Infrastructure Consortium

by PRNewswire
September 19, 2022 8:05 AM | 2 min read

RESTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos LDOS, a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently selected by the U.S. Department of the Air Force to join the service's newly launched Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Digital Infrastructure (DI) Consortium. As part of the consortium, Leidos will collaborate with industry partners to design, develop, and deploy modern Joint All-Domain Command & Control (JADC2) capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force.

"Establishing the DI Consortium is a significant milestone in realizing the DoD's JADC2 efforts," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group President. "The Leidos team looks forward to bringing our decades of systems integration and digital modernization expertise to help drive the DoD's JADC2 strategy to reality." 

With the consortium members, Leidos will work to deliver the Department of the Air Force's vision for distributed battle management and decision advantage by enabling speed, security, and integration at scale.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Leidos' 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Contact:
Melissa Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
Melissa.L.Duenas@leidos.com

Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735
Dohenyt@leidos.com

Jalen Drummond
(571) 992-5046
Jalen.Drummond@leidos.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-air-force-selects-leidos-for-abms-digital-infrastructure-consortium-301626853.html

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.

