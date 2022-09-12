Cobblestone Software Partners With Cacti Legal To Extend Legal Services Offering

CobbleStone Software is pleased to announce its partnership with Cacti Legal. This partnership expands CobbleStone's offering of legal services with its leading contract management software platform - CobbleStone Contract Insight®.

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software - the Leader in contract lifecycle management per the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ - is pleased to announce its partnership with Cacti Legal - a Cacti Global organization. This partnership expands CobbleStone's offering of legal services via its leading contract management software platform - CobbleStone Contract Insight.

Cacti Legal is a leading alternative legal services firm that offers extended services for:

> Legal Research

> Contract Drafting

> Contract Review

> CLM Software Implementation

> & More!

CobbleStone's partnership with Cacti Legal will extend the offering of CobbleStone's leading-edge CLM software to organizations around the globe - including India (Cacti's headquarters) - to equip organizations with robust legal ops governance.

"We are pleased to announce our exciting partnership with Cacti Legal, a leading organization that - like CobbleStone® - drives customer innovation in the legal technology space," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"With our native VISDOM® contract artificial intelligence, our centralized contract lifecycle management software platform, and our plethora of user-friendly connectors and integrations, we continue to serve organizations across the globe looking to attain advanced legal ops governance. Our partnership with Cacti Legal extends that CLM offering."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software whose flagship CLM solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease of use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contracts, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM contract intelligence and machine learning, and more.

