Duluth Trading Co. unveils a legendary collaboration with Green Bay Packers

Fan-favorite workwear gets a new green and gold update just in time for tailgating season

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a limited edition apparel collaboration with the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 football season. The legendary collection, which will only be available for a limited time, consists of better-built tailgating gear in iconic green and gold colorways as well as a unique rendition of the Green Bay Packers logo.

"We're thrilled to launch Duluth Trading's first-ever NFL collaboration with the team right in our own backyard, the Green Bay Packers," said Sam Sato, CEO and President, Duluth Trading. "The Packers were founded on the same tradition of hard work as Duluth Trading, and we're honored to put the extra triple stitch in green and gold this fall. This collaboration was designed to provide Packers fans with the most durable, innovative and hardworking fan gear they need to enjoy gameday, whether at a tailgate, at a backyard barbecue or right in the stands at Lambeau Field."

The Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based retailer known for its product ingenuity and innovation designed each piece in the collection with avid Packers fans in mind. From custom patterns in Buck Naked™ Underwear to the cheese print detailing in the new Tailgreat Sweatshirt to a special hidden message in the back pocket of the Fire Hose® Bib Overalls, there's something special for every fan.

"We're excited to introduce this unique apparel collection with Duluth Trading Company to help kick off the Packers season this year," said Jen Pertzborn, Green Bay Packers Merchandise Manager. "Our fans are always looking for new ways to show their support while they gear up for football season, and these high-quality items will be the perfect addition to any fan's wardrobe on gameday and every day."

Featuring several different styles across men's, women's and children's, the limited edition collaboration will only be available while supplies last and includes Green Bay Packers Fire Hose® Bib Overalls, Longtail T® T-Shirts, Free Swingin Flannels, Buck Naked™ Underwear and more. The full assortment is available to shop online at DuluthTrading.com, PackersProShop.com and Fanatics.com as well as in-person at the Packers Pro Shop and Duluth Trading's five Wisconsin retail store locations.

About Duluth Trading Company

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. and its growing portfolio of brands – Duluth, AKHG™ and Best Made® – cater to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

About Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers, established in 1919, are the NFL's only community-owned team with more than 539,000 shareholders. With a tradition of excellence, the Packers have captured an NFL-record 13 world championships, including four Super Bowls, and have 28 individuals enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a total that is second among all teams. Lambeau Field, the Packers' venerable home that was built in 1957, is the longest-tenured stadium in the NFL and recognized by many as having the top gameday experience in professional sports. In the community, the Packers have an annual economic impact of nearly $300 million.

