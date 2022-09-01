ñol

Cineplex Shares September and October 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 4:30 PM | 4 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - CGX - Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is participating in the following investor conferences:

Date

Conference

Format

September 13, 2022

26th Annual Scotiabank Back to School Conference in Toronto, Ontario

  • Fireside Chat with Ellis Jacob and Gord Nelson at 10:10 a.m. EDT

  • 1-on-1 Investor Meetings
    • Ellis Jacob, President & CEO
    • Gord Nelson, CFO
    • Mahsa Rejali, Executive Director, Corporate Development & IR
  •  

September 13, 2022

23rd Annual BMO Media & Telecom Conference in Toronto, Ontario

  • Fireside Chat with Ellis Jacob and Gord Nelson at 12:15 p.m. EDT

  • 1-on-1 Investor Meetings
    • Ellis Jacob, President & CEO
    • Gord Nelson, CFO
    • Mahsa Rejali, Executive Director, Corporate Development & IR

September 21, 2022

21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal, Quebec

  • Fireside Chat with Gord Nelson at 4:00 p.m. EDT

  • 1-on-1 Investor Meetings
    • Gord Nelson, CFO
    • Mahsa Rejali, Executive Director, Corporate Development & IR

October 6, 2022

8th Annual BMO Canadian High Yield Conference in Toronto, Ontario

  • 1-on-1 Investor Meetings
    • Gord Nelson, CFO
    • Mahsa Rejali, Executive Director, Corporate Development & IR
About Cineplex

Cineplex CGX is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com. or download the Cineplex App.

SOURCE Cineplex

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c2691.html

