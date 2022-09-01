TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - CGX - Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is participating in the following investor conferences:

Date Conference Format September 13, 2022 26th Annual Scotiabank Back to School Conference in Toronto, Ontario Fireside Chat with Ellis Jacob and Gord Nelson at 10:10 a.m. EDT





1-on-1 Investor Meetings

Ellis Jacob, President & CEO



Gord Nelson, CFO



Mahsa Rejali, Executive Director, Corporate Development & IR September 13, 2022 23rd Annual BMO Media & Telecom Conference in Toronto, Ontario Fireside Chat with Ellis Jacob and Gord Nelson at 12:15 p.m. EDT





1-on-1 Investor Meetings



Ellis Jacob, President & CEO



Gord Nelson, CFO



Mahsa Rejali, Executive Director, Corporate Development & IR September 21, 2022 21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal, Quebec Fireside Chat with Gord Nelson at 4:00 p.m. EDT





1-on-1 Investor Meetings

Gord Nelson, CFO



Mahsa Rejali, Executive Director, Corporate Development & IR October 6, 2022 8th Annual BMO Canadian High Yield Conference in Toronto, Ontario 1-on-1 Investor Meetings



Gord Nelson, CFO



Mahsa Rejali, Executive Director, Corporate Development & IR

