ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cambridge Bancorp CEO and CFO to attend the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 4:30 PM | 1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp CATC (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Denis Sheahan, along with Chief Financial Officer Michael F. Carotenuto, will attend the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference on September 7, 2022. The conference will be held in Chicago.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 132-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.1 billion in assets at June 30, 2022, and a total of 19 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.0 billion in client assets under management and administration at June 30, 2022. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

CONTACT:
Cambridge Bancorp
Michael F. Carotenuto
Chief Financial Officer
617-520-5520

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-bancorp-ceo-and-cfo-to-attend-the-raymond-james-us-bank-conference-301616771.html

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesSmall CapPress Releases