Greenberg Traurig Mexico City Expands Litigation Practice, Adds Shareholder Alejandro Ostos Fulda and Team

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is strategically expanding the Litigation Practice in its Mexico office with the addition of Shareholder Alejandro Ostos Fulda.

Ostos, along with a team of three associates and one law clerk, are joining Greenberg Traurig from Bufete Ostos, one of the best-known litigation boutique firms in Mexico City. Founded in 1918, the firm was consolidated by Don Armando Ostos Luzuriaga, and specializes in constitutional, civil, commercial, and administrative litigation. It will continue to operate under the leadership of his father, Alejandro Ostos de la Garza.

"Adding a team of experienced civil and commercial litigation attorneys, led by Alejandro, who is well known in Mexico's legal community, is the natural progression in the expansion of our existing administrative litigation team led by Joselino Morales López," said José Raz Guzmán, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office and co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice. "Alejandro and his team bring a strong commitment to excellence in client service, continuing our strategic growth to meet client demand."

Ostos focuses his practice on civil and commercial litigation, and constitutional litigation covering a broad array of matters that include bankruptcy, infrastructure, energy, real estate, and intellectual property. "His addition will strengthen our bench and expand our ability to represent corporations and individuals in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts, as well as in arbitration proceedings in Mexico and throughout Latin America," stated Juan Manuel González Bernal, administrative shareholder of the Mexico City office.

Greenberg Traurig's Mexico office has entered into a non-exclusive alliance with Bufete Ostos on select matters. "This non-exclusive alliance will combine the strength of a global litigation powerhouse with the unique local knowledge of one of the most prestigious litigation boutique in Mexico," said Raz Guzmán and Ostos de la Garza in a joint statement.

The expansion of the litigation team in Mexico is part of Greenberg Traurig's commitment to continue growing its nationally ranked Litigation Practice in the United States and worldwide. The firm has added litigators in the United States, London, and Milan in the past year to meet client demand.

"We welcome Alejandro as a stellar addition to the Greenberg Traurig team. His knowledge and experience in litigation will be of value to many firm clients around the world in our globally connected and growing marketplace," said Lori G. Cohen and Jeff E. Scott, co-chairs of the firm's Litigation Practice.

"I look forward to blending my team's local experience and understanding of the Mexican legal market with Greenberg Traurig's global network," Ostos said. "The firm's collaborative culture will allow us to tap new resources to better serve our clients and ensure they are receiving top-notch advice on any litigation or dispute resolution issues."

Ostos' work in the courtroom is complemented by his work in the classroom. He serves as a graduate law professor at several of Mexico City's most prestigious law schools, including Escuela Libre de Derecho and Universidad Panamericana, where he teaches constitutional law, intellectual property disputes and remedies, and a case law workshop that analyzes novel interpretations of civil and commercial statutes.

He earned an LL.M. from Harvard University Law School and his J.D. from Escuela Libre de Derecho in Mexico City. He was listed by the Leaders League for Arbitration in 2021.

The associates joining the firm are Juan Carlos Soto, Mauricio Rueda, and Erick Peregrina. Francisco Mañón is joining as a law clerk.

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 600 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading banking, corporate, M&A, infrastructure, real estate, labor & employment, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and competition practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

