Lowe's to Participate in Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 4:30 PM | 3 min read

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference.  

What:

Marvin Ellison participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global
Retailing Conference



When:

1:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022



Where:

Visit Lowe's Investor Relations for the audio webcast at ir.lowes.com

A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations"



How:

Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location
approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:       

Shareholder /Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:       


Kate Pearlman                                                 

Steve Salazar


704-775-3856                                                 

704-881-4272


kate.pearlman@lowes.com                                        

steve.j.salazar@lowes.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-to-participate-in-goldman-sachs-29th-annual-global-retailing-conference-301616439.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: trade showsPress Releases