Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, September 2, 2022

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 4:28 PM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - 

Note: All times local

Halton Region, Ontario


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with parents to highlight the government's plan to make life more affordable for families.




Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity


11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with local youth to plant a tree and highlight the government's plan to protect the environment and take climate action.




Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity


1:30 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will participate in a Labour Day barbecue.




Note for media:

  • Pooled coverage

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c4740.html

