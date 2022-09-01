Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, September 2, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Halton Region, Ontario
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with parents to highlight the government's plan to make life more affordable for families.
Note for media:
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with local youth to plant a tree and highlight the government's plan to protect the environment and take climate action.
Note for media:
1:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a Labour Day barbecue.
Note for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c4740.html
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Press Releases