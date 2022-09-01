ñol

MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference, the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, and the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 4:05 PM | 2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. MDB today announced that it will present at three upcoming conferences: the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference in New York, NY, the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA, and the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN.

  • Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga, will present at the Citi Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM Eastern Time.
  • President and Chief Executive Officer, Dev Ittycheria, and Mr. Gordon, will present at the Goldman Sachs Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM Pacific Time (6:45 PM Eastern Time).
  • Mr. Gordon and Mr. Tanjga will present at the Piper Sandler Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM Central Time (4:00 PM Eastern Time).

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 37,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 300 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau
ICR for MongoDB
646-277-1251
ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations
Matt Trocchio
MongoDB
communications@mongodb.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-inc-to-present-at-the-citi-2022-global-technology-conference-the-goldman-sachs-communacopia--technology-conference-and-the-piper-sandler-growth-frontiers-conference-301616706.html

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Multimedia/Online/Internettrade showsPress Releases