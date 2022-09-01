MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited ENGH announced today it intends to release its third quarter fiscal 2022 results after market close on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8:45 am ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

Local/ International: 1-416-764-8646 North American Toll- Free: 1-888-396-8049



Confirmation Code: 56625798

This call will also be webcast and can be accessed at the following location:

https://app.webinar.net/KRYPdX4d17J

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.

