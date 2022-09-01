City of Pacifica Announces Full Launch of New Citywide Mobile Gift Card Program

Shop Pacifica community e-gift cards promote local small businesses and city services

PACIFICA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Pacifica recently launched Shop Pacifica, an eGift card program which makes it easier and more rewarding for shoppers to support local businesses and accelerate Post-COVID economic recovery while keeping dollars circulating in the community to benefit Pacifica merchants and residents.

As an additional incentive to promote the program's official launch and for a limited time, the city is investing $10,000 in free "bonus gift cards" for shoppers who purchase gift cards before October 15, 2022.

These Buy-One, Get-One bonuses are substantial:

Buy a $25 gift card, get a bonus $10 gift card

gift card, get a bonus gift card Buy a $50 gift card, get a bonus $25 gift card

gift card, get a bonus gift card Buy a $100 gift card, get a bonus $50 gift card

Each shopper can receive a maximum of $300 in bonus gift cards while supplies last or until the promotion ends.

Shop Pacifica gift cards can be redeemed at multiple participating locations throughout the city with more merchants joining all the time.

Here is a list of participating businesses.

"Pacifica's small local business make our city the friendly, fun, and special place we all know and love", says Mayor Mary Bier. "We are excited that this new initiative will celebrate and support our business establishments while also generating a small but essential amount of sales tax revenue to help the City continue to maintain infrastructure and support essential services like public safety, parks & recreation."

Shop Pacifica cards work exactly like traditional gift cards, except they can be redeemed on shoppers' phones at businesses across the city.

Shop Pacifica cards can be stored digitally on shoppers' mobile devices or printed at home and used just like a physical gift card when making purchases in-store.

To purchase a card online and view a current list of participating merchants, visit: bit.ly/shoppacifica.

You can decide to keep the bonus card for yourself or send it as an added treat to your loved ones. Although purchased cards never expire, bonus cards will have to be fully redeemed by December 25, 2022.

Shop Pacifica is free for all local businesses with a valid business license. The process can be completed in just a few minutes by scrolling to the bottom of the Shop Pacifica webpage here and clicking "Apply to Join".

In addition, all merchants who sign up by September 15, 2022 will also receive a $25 Shop Pacifica card of their own to spend in our community (while supplies last).

