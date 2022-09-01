Police-Reported Racialized and Indigenous Identity Statistics via the Uniform Crime Reporting Survey: Report and Draft Recommendations

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Statistics Canada released a report and draft recommendations about the collection of data on Indigenous and racialized identity through the Uniform Crime Reporting Survey.

This report builds on the increasing demand for better data on people's diverse experiences in the justice system and seeks to shed light on the different treatment and overrepresentation of Indigenous and racialized people in the Canadian criminal justice system.

The six draft recommendations included in this report were developed alongside community organizations, Indigenous groups and police services through a comprehensive engagement process that began in 2021. Statistics Canada looks forward to continuing to work with stakeholders to advance police-reported data on Indigenous and racialized groups.

"Disaggregated data are a crucial part of decision making. Today's recommendations are another step toward improving the collection and quality of data on Indigenous and racialized groups in official police-reported crime statistics," said Anil Arora, Chief Statistician of Canada. "We thank our partners, including the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, for helping to meet the information needs of the justice community."

This project is part of Statistics Canada's Disaggregated Data Action Plan, which will lead to detailed statistical information that highlights the experiences of specific population groups, such as women, Indigenous peoples, racialized populations and people living with disabilities.

SOURCE Statistics Canada