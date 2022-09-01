The Great Frederick Fair, September 16-24: There's something for everyone!

Know Before You Go! (Savings & Schedules)

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 160th Great Frederick Fair will be here before you know it, starting Friday, Sept. 16th and running straight through Saturday, Sept. 24th. Nine straight days of fun and education, boasting the largest agricultural classroom, community event and carnival. Start planning your trip to Frederick County for the exciting carnival rides, great fair foods and to watch farm animals on display or in competition.

The Fair kicks off on Friday at 5:00 p.m. on both the carnival side as well as the agricultural side. This night features Horse Barrel Racing in the Elm St. Development, Ryan Homes, NV Homes Infield Arena. At 7:00 p.m. The Agricultural Awards Ceremony will be held in Building 32, the South Mountain Creamery Large Livestock Arena. Come help honor 2022's award recipients in the following categories: Farm Family, Agri-Business, Ag-Advocate, Young Farmer and Top Ag Professionals. And on the Visit Frederick Grandstand Stage, the nights musical entertainment is Chris Tomlin with special guest, Jon Reddick, sponsored by The Mercer Family beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Buildings will open to the public at 9 a.m. each day except for Saturday, September 17th while the Youth Building will not open until approximately 3 p.m. to allow for judging of the baked goods and farm products.

Speaking of baked goods, come out to support the Youth Exhibitors as well as the Agriculture Education Programming by attending the Youth Cake Auction on Sunday, September 18th at 5:00 p.m. in Building 18, the Southside Tire and Auto Show Arena. Who will take home this year's Grand Champion Cake?

We have a newly expanded Kid Zone that is completely free and offers:

Live Remote Control Car Racing Tournaments presented by Dynamic Automotive

Hot Dog Pig Races

Team T&J Kids Jumpin Jamboree presented by Fourth Dimension Fun Center

Brad Matchett's Agricadabra Magic Show, presented by Capital Golf Carts

Team T&J No Harm on the Farm, presented by Me Land (Indoor Playground)

Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant presented by Krietz Customs

presented by Krietz Customs Extreme Illusions & Escapes

as well as strolling acts:

-Bot the Robot

-Marc Dobson's One-Man Band

-a living Statue and Stilt Walking by Zakari

-And Brad Matchet's Comedy Hypnosis Show every night!

There is plenty of seating in the Kid Zone for you to rest or grab a bite to eat while your children are enjoying themselves.

Additional FREE entertainment includes The Dennis Lee Show, performing two concerts per day!

Admission to The Great Frederick Fair is $10 for adults 11 and older, children 10 and under are free. Parking is not included with admission and costs between $5 and $10 depending on which lot you choose. (Lots: B, C and D are $5. Lot A and the infield are $10.)

WAYS TO SAVE

Advanced Online Gate Admission is $8 . ( $2 savings) – http://www.thegreatfrederickfair.com/tickets

Carnival Rides are individually priced, BUT you can buy a Jack Pass online for $30 which is good for 1 gate admission and 1 all-you-can ride wristband good for ANY one day of the Fair. (Sales for the Jack Pass end the first Friday, 9/16 at 5 p.m.)

Monday 9/19 - Wednesday 9/21 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Senior Citizens over 65 get in free.

Wednesday 9/21 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. all Active-Duty Military in uniform or with valid military ID pay no admission, sponsored by Patriot Federal Credit Union.

all Active-Duty Military in uniform or with valid military ID pay no admission, sponsored by Patriot Federal Credit Union. Fair (Kids) Friday 9/23 - all youth under the age of 18 will be admitted for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enter an item in the Household Building or Farm & Garden Building, Pay a $10 Entry Fee and you will receive a Season Strip Pass (1 single admission each day of the Fair. ($80 savings) For details on HOW and a list of items accepted and entry dates/times, visit http://www.gffair.com/participate







Lunch Bunch offers a great option if you are hungry for GREAT FAIR FOOD!

-The Lunch Bunch program allows you to enter the fair between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday 9/19 through Thursday 9/22 for Free admission to grab a bite to eat.

-Pay a reduced parking fee of $5 to park on site by entering Gate 3 off Monroe Ave. You need to depart the special spaces no later than 3 p.m. to take advantage of this offer.

President Charles Cramer shared, "Our goal is to provide safe, enjoyable and educational experiences for all fairgoers. I'd love to see families make our Fair their annual tradition as I have with my own."

The Great Frederick Fair hosts more than 400 youth exhibitors showing 10 species, as well as, building entries. 125 additional livestock exhibitors show in open class competition.

"I'm thankful to be part of an organization that exists and strives to teach the public about the industry of agriculture and provides so many educational opportunities for our youth including the ability to showcase their projects at our annual Fair," says General Manager, Karen Nicklas.

One new addition this year is the Fleece Division where Frederick County residents can bring in fleeces from their sheep, goats and camelids to compete for awards. "There will be hands-on demonstrations on making felted rugs with the fiber from these animals. This new division highlights the importance of our local shepherds producing fiber for both the hand spinner, knitting and crocheting community as well as the commodity market. Think of our fiber as a crop that we harvest annually just like corn, beans and wheat" says Patricia Sanville of Budding Creek Farm, Fair Superintendent and Member of the Maryland Sheep Breeders.

There are approximately 10,000 items entered in the Household and Farm and Garden Buildings. Exhibitors compete for ribbons, prizes, and bragging rights. Enter your items and be part of the Fair's 160-year tradition of keeping Frederick County Agriculture thriving!

Live Standardbred, Harness Horse Racing takes place Wednesday 9/21 through Saturday 9/24. Post time is set at 12:00 p.m. Fairgoers are invited to bring their lunch and watch the exciting horse races in the grandstand seats. The Dennis Lee Band will be performing in between races each day.

From Reithoffer Shows Carnival rides; games and treats to the Fair's home arts, farm and garden exhibits; livestock and horse shows; the Birthing Center; live horse racing; live concerts; Homegrown Frederick Wineries, Breweries and Distilleries Showcase; the Michelob Ultra Beer Garden, Commercial and Non-profit organization exhibits - there literally is Something for Everyone at The Great Frederick Fair!

The entertainment lineup is packed with 5 different music genres, motorsports, and comedy:

The Team Reeder of Long & Foster - Real Estate, Inc. Concert Series (the 1st weekend):

Friday, 9/16: Chris Tomlin w/special guest Jon Reddick at 7:30 pm presented by The Mercer Family.

w/special guest at presented by The Mercer Family. Saturday, 9/17: Clay Walker w/special guest Kylie Frey at 7:30 pm presented by A & B Luck Plumbing & Heating and Pleasants Construction, Inc.

w/special guest at presented by A & B Luck Plumbing & Heating and Pleasants Construction, Inc. Sunday, 9/18: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts at 7:30 pm presented by PVI Office Furniture.

The Joseph F. Devilbiss Construction and Brandenburg Electric Motorsports' Series

Monday, 9/19: The Tractor and Truck Pull at 6:30 pm presented by Krietz Auto & Krietz Customs

presented by Krietz Auto & Krietz Customs Tuesday, 9/20: Demolition Derby-Cars at 7:00 pm presented by Mark's Equipment Service and Team Reeder of Long & Foster - Real Estate, Inc.

presented by Mark's Equipment Service and Team Reeder of Long & Foster - Real Estate, Inc. Wednesday, 9/21: Demolition Derby-Trucks/Vans and Figure 8 at 7:00 pm presented by Mark's Equipment Service and Team Reeder of Long Foster - Real Estate, Inc.

The week's entertainment wraps up with The Michelob Ultra Concert Series

Thursday, 9/22 I Love the 90's Tour (Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Coolio, Rob Base , Montell Jordan , Young MC) at 7:30 pm presented by DARCARS Toyota of Frederick .

, , Young MC) at presented by DARCARS Toyota of . Friday, 9/23 Brent Cobb w/special guest Elizabeth Cool at 7:30 pm presented by Southbound Western Wear & Boots.

w/special guest at presented by Southbound Western Wear & Boots. Saturday, 9/24 Ron White at 8 pm featuring Smoketown Brewing Station.

