US Fertility welcomes Quinton Katler, M.D., M.Sc., to the Shady Grove Fertility Atlanta physician team

Dr. Quinton Katler is now accepting new patient appointments at SGF Atlanta's Northside location.

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Fertility, the largest physician-owned and physician-led, integrated network of top-tier fertility practices in the United States, welcomes Quinton Katler, M.D., M.Sc., to Shady Grove Fertility's Atlanta – Northside location. Dr. Katler is now accepting new patient appointments.

"I have long understood that there is nothing more important in life than family," shares Dr. Katler. "As such, helping individuals and couples build the family of their dreams is a dream come true. SGF constantly raises the bar industry-wide for fertility-related healthcare on every level and has fantastic pregnancy rates to show for it. I'm extremely proud to begin serving alongside the SGF Atlanta care team to provide patient-centered fertility care."

Dr. Katler will provide comprehensive fertility services, including:

fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,

semen analysis,

hysterosalpingogram (HSG),

low-tech fertility treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),

in vitro fertilization (IVF),

donor egg, sperm, and embryo,

genetic screening and testing,

gestational carrier,

egg freezing,

fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and

LGBTQ+ family building.

Dr. Katler is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) and board eligible in reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI). Dr. Katler earned his medical degree from the American Medical Program at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel. He then completed his residency in OB/GYN at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. From there, Dr. Katler trained in REI at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

As an avid researcher, Dr. Katler has contributed to numerous publications, presentations, and committees exploring such topics as LGBTQIA+ family-building, recurrent pregnancy loss, egg freezing, and infertility care for marginalized communities, among others. He is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and the Society of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI).

"We are thrilled to add Dr. Katler to the SGF Atlanta medical team," shares Desireé McCarthy-Keith, M.D., M.P.H., medical director of SGF Atlanta. "His energetic approach to patient care is one of kindness, empathy, and full transparency, which directly aligns with SGF's patient-centered fertility care model."

Patients may now schedule a new patient appointment with Dr. Katler by calling 404-419-7141 or by submitting this brief form.

About US Fertility

US Fertility is the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices, offering comprehensive fertility-market-focused non-clinical, administrative, and technical platforms that help domestic and international practices improve patient outcomes and increase patient access. To learn more about partnership- or affiliate-status benefits, call 301-545-1308 or visit USFertility.com.

About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born from 30+ years of continuous innovation and patient-centered fertility care. With 48 locations, including new locations in Texas, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients in-person and virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 to schedule a new patient appointment or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com for more information.

