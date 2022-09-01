The Joseph L. DeMarco, III Memorial Golf Scholarship, Inc. Announces 44th Annual Golf Tournament on September 14th at Medford Village Country Club

On September 14th, at Medford Village Country Club in South Jersey, The Joseph L. Demarco, III Memorial Golf Scholarship, Inc. will hold their annual golf tournament. Tickets are currently available, and proceeds help the organization continue their commitment to provide a scholarship to a graduating senior of Audubon High School in the amount of $25,000.

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On September 14th, at Medford Village Country Club in South Jersey, The Joseph L. Demarco, III Memorial Golf Scholarship, Inc. will hold their 44th annual golf tournament. Golfers who purchase tickets will help fund a $25,000 scholarship to one deserving graduating member of the Audubon high school senior class.

Registration begins at 10:00am with a shotgun start scheduled for noon.

"It is so heart-warming to see over four decades of support from all across the community," said Chairman Edward Cilurso. "From business owners to the families of past recipients, there has been continued support in remembering Joseph that can help other dedicated students and their futures."

The Joseph L. DeMarco, III Memorial Golf Scholarship, Inc. is proud to continue with their commitment to provide a scholarship to a graduating senior of Audubon High School in the amount of $25,000. Overtime, the nonprofit has been lucky enough to have been able to award over $575,000 in scholarships to committed students. This is only made possible with the continued support and contributions from the past 44 incredible years!

Due to the popularity of this tournament, early registration is highly recommended. For more information regarding registration, dress code, and the tournament in general, please visit http://www.DeMarcoMemorialGolf.org or call (856) 546-7597.

Joseph L. DeMarco, III Memorial Golf Scholarship, Inc.

Founded in 1978, Joseph L. DeMarco, III Memorial Golf Scholarship, Inc. is a nonprofit that was established by Joe and Dianne DeMarco to honor the memory of their son, Joseph L. DeMarco, III. Joe was an outstanding student at Audubon High School and a member of the golf team. Unfortunately, Joe was tragically killed in an automobile accident in 1978. This annual golf tournament funds a scholarship which is presented to an Audubon High School Senior at graduation. The recipient must demonstrate character, leadership and dedication to the golf team or other school activities. The recipient must also demonstrate academic achievement. The scholarship is then paid directly to the college on behalf of the recipient.

