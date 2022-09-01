Vibrant Nutraceuticals Launches New Performance Bundles to Save 20% on Three Products to Maximize Workouts

San Diego-based nutraceutical company introduces to market a bundle of their best-selling performance supplements to support lean muscle growth, collagen production, and joint health before, during, and after workouts.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vibrant Nutraceuticals, part of The GHT Companies' family of brands, has just released their newest bundle: the Flex Fit Pro Performance Bundle. The bundle includes Flex Fit Pro Whey Isolate Protein Powder, Silica Plus for ligament health and connective tissue flexibility, and Joint Muscle Plus for joint maintenance and support. These all-natural supplements are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Cruelty-Free, and contain no artificial colors or sweeteners.

The Flex Fit Pro Bundle comes with full servings of Silica Plus and Joint Muscle Plus, as well as a full serving of one of two Whey Isolate Protein flavor options: decadent Chocolate Milkshake or dreamy Angel Food Cake. The Flex Fit Pro protein powder is sweetened with Stevia extract, satisfying your dessert cravings and supporting your health goals with 27g of protein, less than 2g carbs, and 1g fat per serving.

Not only is it great for your health, but it helps your wallet, too! You save 20% when you purchase the Flex Fit Pro Performance Bundle instead of the 3 individual supplements.

"We are excited to launch the Flex Fit Pro Performance Bundle because it's an all-in-one approach for healthy muscle and joint support," said Jim Rex, President of The GHT Companies. "For people who live an active lifestyle, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of workout supplements on the market. The Flex Fit Pro Performance Bundle takes the guesswork out of finding support for your muscles, joints, and cartilage by putting it all in one place," Rex added."

These Bundles are ideal for people who maintain an active lifestyle as the wear and tear on joints, muscles, cartilage, and ligaments is common with high volumes of physical activity. Vibrant Nutraceuticals recommends that active adults take one scoop of the Flex Fit Pro Performance Whey Isolate protein before or after a workout, ¼ tsp of Silica Plus each day, and 1 fluid ounce of Joint muscle plus a day.

About Vibrant Nutraceuticals

We are the trusted source for nutraceutical innovation, formulating some of the most cutting-edge wellness solutions on the market. Our unique line of supplements is both inclusive and affordable, working in conjunction with physician guidelines to meet your health needs – no matter your age, life stage, or walk of life. We strive to empower you on your journey, helping you achieve your personal wellness goals and paving the way to better health.

At Vibrant Nutraceuticals, our goal is achieving excellence, both in your quality of life and in the quality of our supplements. Each product is formulated from only the safest, highest-quality ingredients with the strictest standards. Our founding scientists, internal science team, and in-house manufacturing team work tirelessly to ensure that our products are as effective as they are convenient. We are constantly innovating, so you can be sure that your favorite products are made from the latest and greatest ingredients for years to come.

About The GHT Companies

The GHT Companies is one of the most trusted names in the nutritional supplement field since 1996. The group is structured to collaborate with founding scientists to develop their unique ingredient/product discoveries and to deliver industry-leading, high-quality consumer products and ingredients on a global basis.

The GHT Companies uses its unique business structure of 5 diverse subsidiaries that touch on all facets of the nutraceutical industry in order to provide products and services to customers in the most effective way possible.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Information and statements made are for educational purposes and are not intended to replace the advice of your health care professional.

Media Contact

Shanna Denfeld, The GHT Companies, (760) 542-3000, marketing@theghtcompanies.com

SOURCE Vibrant Nutraceuticals