Caliber's Online RMS Approved for Oklahoma Agencies to Submit SIBRS Data

The incident-based reporting interface is fully integrated for state (SIBRS) and federal (NIBRS) submissions.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has certified Online RMS, an incident-reporting solution from Caliber Public Safety, for enhanced reporting by Oklahoma Law Enforcement agencies to SIBRS, the Oklahoma State Incident-Based Reporting System. Caliber's Online RMS is a next-generation RMS designed to simplify the complexity of NIBRS reporting while eliminating redundant data entry. Real-time incident validations and warnings intuitively guide officers through the complexities of SIBRS reporting without requiring specialized training on rules and validations.

Caliber NIBRS technicians worked closely with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and others in the state to implement and test the SIBRS interface for complete reporting of federal and state priorities. Incidents filed into the Online RMS are easily submitted to state and federal portals as needed. The streamlined RMS interface allows for accurate incident reports to be efficiently reported to SIBRS so that data can be easily compiled, studied, and acted upon.

"Our officers no longer have to rely on guesswork about SIBRS when filling out incident reports. Caliber's Incident wizard offers an intuitive user interface with real-time alerts and messages that guide our officers through entering the necessary information for SIBRS compliance. In addition, our SIBRS submission file is quickly generated with the click of a button."

-Captain David Baisden, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, OK

The SIBRS certification comes after months of rigorous testing to confirm the RMS's success rate.

Caliber Public Safety joins only 12 other SIBRS-certified vendors providing RMS services to Oklahoma law enforcement agencies. There are more than 442 individual law enforcement agencies in the SIBRS system.

About Caliber – Caliber Public Safety provides Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile, Records Management, and Forensic Science related solutions to 1,000+ Public Safety agencies across North America. Our customers include Federal & State Police Agencies, County Governments, Large Metropolitan and mid-small cities. We pride ourselves on providing solutions with data-sharing and interoperability at the core of our products. Approximately 40% of our team comes from Public Safety, which is why we share the same passion our customers do. We believe the best way to move our business forward is by taking care of our customers and employees – earning the right to win new business. As a business of Harris Computer Systems, our customers enjoy Software for Life, providing assurance we will never sunset a product in use by a maintenance-paying customer. We are in the business of forever.

