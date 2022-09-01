Metro Storage LLC Opens New Store in Wesley Chapel, Florida

Metro Storage LLC opened its newest self-storage facility in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metro Storage LLC announced the opening of its newest self-storage facility in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Located at State Road 54 and Ronnoch Boulevard, the new 3-story, 100% climate controlled, state-of-the art facility has 745 units encompassing 80,000 rentable square feet (RSF.)

With over 300 feet of highway frontage visibility on the highly travelled State Road 54, the new location is located near residential and retail areas.

"The exceptional location of this property provides the new store outstanding visibility and sets Metro up for success," said Marty Gallagher, President of Metro Storage LLC. "Our long-term presence in the Tampa market enables us to leverage the Metro brand and effectively serve the storage needs of the surrounding community."

The state-of-the-art climate-controlled building features large, interior loading/unloading bays, multiple well positioned elevators accessible throughout the facility, storage-to-office communication speakers, motion-sensor lighting, and a welcoming storage office featuring a lounge area and an ample selection of moving boxes, locks and packing supplies to assist our customers in their moving efforts. It is the thirteenth Metro store in Florida.

About Metro Storage LLC

Metro Storage LLC is a privately owned, fully integrated, international self-storage company specializing in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of self-storage facilities in the USA and Central America. Metro operates under the trademark "Metro Self Storage" and is one of the largest owner/operators of self-storage facilities in the United States with over 87 stores covering 12 states. Metro Storage International (MSI) has an affiliate/partner in Central America which operates under the trade name "Mr. B Self Storage" and is Central America's leading self-storage operator with locations throughout Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. More information about the firm is available at metrostoragecorporate.com.

Media Contact

PJ Richards, Metro Storage LLC, (847) 235-8932, prichards@metrostorage.com

Twitter

SOURCE Metro Storage LLC