BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alabama Loan Originator Diana Will and her team have joined the growing team at Princeton Mortgage!

"The pieces that have been built for high-producing agents at PMC are really amazing, and I'm looking forward to scaling and providing better systems and services to my team and clients," says Diana Will

Princeton Mortgage is hanging its hat on the ability to help high-producing Loan Originators take their careers to the next level while building something they can be proud of. They are attempting to accomplish this through a combination of sales training, Loan Originator empowerment, industry-leading operations, and a strategic marketing system meant to increase referral partner networks.

Attracting top talent, like Mrs. Will and her team, to Princeton Mortgage is a top priority for the Ewing, NJ-based mortgage bank and its Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Gordon. Princeton has been aggressively entering markets throughout the east coast since 2018 and is looking to expand its reach to the Gulf states.

"At Princeton Mortgage, we are looking to bring in team members who are not only excellent at what they do but are also people of the highest character," says Gordon. "Diana Will and her team (Megan Sanders, Carissa Rickman, and Janet Motley) fit that description perfectly. Not only are they highly respected throughout the industry, but they are also good people who are pillars in their communities. We are so excited to have them on this journey with us."

Outside of the mortgage world, Diana loves to travel and coach her daughter's volleyball team. She has a self-described tendency to "Mama everyone, whether they like it or not," which has earned her the moniker "Mama D."

"Mama D" has become known for bringing this energy to the relationships that she has with her clients. She believes that it is important to "Love Everyone, Always" and expects her team to embody this:

"Our personal mission statement that has become our business plan to is learn, earn, give and serve. Those are the LEGS of our lives."

To learn more about Diana Will or to get in touch with her, go to: https://www.diana.princetonmortgage.com/

About Princeton Mortgage

Founded in 1983, Princeton Mortgage is a licensed mortgage banker backed by a 100+-year-old multi-faceted real estate brokerage, investment, and insurance company.

We are positioned as a well-capitalized banker, ranked in the top 1% for customer satisfaction in the nation, debt-free, and creating dynamic new opportunities within our industry. Our mission is to help people thrive, and we do that by delivering The Effortless Mortgage™.

We do what we say we're going to do and back it up with The Princeton Promise: if you are unhappy with your experience for any reason, get $1,000 back. No strings attached.

