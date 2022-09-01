QuickStart Is Delighted to Welcome Dean Dennis Lanham to the Team!

QuickStart is excited to have a new dean join the team to help promote positive student retention, by providing a strong outreach and support process to bootcamp students.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning, Inc., is excited to welcome dean Dennis Lanham to the team who will oversee student relations for the Bootcamp programs. Mr. Lanham's new role will be focused on promoting positive student retention by providing a strong outreach and support process to QuickStart bootcamp students.

Our new process will have 3 methods of communication to ensure that students have access to resources: a kickoff session at the beginning of the program, a mid-program check-in, and an end of the program session.

Topics of discussion in each student session:

Kick-off Session

Overview of QuickStart

Relation with Universities

Program Overview for Selected Bootcamp

Mid-Program Check-In Session

Inspirational/Motivational Talk with Students

Help Direct Students to Program Completion

End of Program Session

Meet/Greet with the Graduating Students

Motivational Talk to Help Students with Future Careers

Field Student Issues

Dennis brings his 15+ years of experience in the educational field to QuickStart to oversee student outreach for the following bootcamp programs: Data Science & Analytics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, and Web Development.

Lanham most recently had the role of Senior Assistant Dean and Executive Director, Silicon Valley Executive Center with Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business. He brings strong leadership skills to the team and a high level of experience in executive and continuing education.

About QuickStart

QuickStart provides 50+ virtual IT certificate courses and bootcamp training programs to help students achieve career growth and workforce readiness. Our expanding catalog of courses covers hundreds of technologies we partner with, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, CompTIA, Cisco, and more. We work with industry experts, hiring managers, and IT professionals to curate the most up-to-date curriculum.

Providing IT certification and training for 35 years has enabled QuickStart to develop an AI-enabled cloud-based platform – CLIPP. The Cognitive Learning & IT Project Performance (CLIPP) platform enhances the learning process for students by personalizing their learning plans tied to their career goals.

At course completion, we provide career services to assist with resume building and the job search process. We have students successfully working in widely known companies such as HP, IBM, Visa, Apple, and more. We've also had some students who used their QuickStart education to gain promotions and advance their careers in their current companies of employment.

Visit QuickStart Learning at http://www.QuickStart.com to start IT certification training to advance your career or upskill your teams to achieve organizational IT project goals.

